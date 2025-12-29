Bafana Bafana rise to occasion with last-gasp win over Zimbabwe in Afcon 2025 crucial encounter

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 29, 2025 – South Africa scraped through to the last 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a hard-fought 3-2 win over fierce rivals Zimbabwe in the final Group B encounter in Morocco on Monday evening.

Bafana Bafana shot to the lead in the seventh minute vis Tshepang Moremi’s opener before Tawanda Masweanhise equalised the score for the Brave Warriors in the 19th minute.

Lyle Foster made it 2-1 for the 1996 African Cup Champions in the 50th minute but Zimbabwe had another trick up their sleeves, levelling the scores once again via Audrey Modiba’s own goal.

Oswin Apollis ensured Hugo Broos’ charges would be competing in the knokout places with a 82nd minute penalty.

Bafana Bafana’s course was helped by a barren draw between Angola and Egypt in the other encounter, dealing a death-knell to Pantheras’ hopes of a second consecutive last 16 qualification.