Bafana Bafana rise to occasion with last-gasp win over Zimbabwe in Afcon 2025 crucial encounter - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

South Africa players celebrate their win over Zimbabwe. PHOTO/TOTALENERGIES AFCON 2025

Afcon 2025

Bafana Bafana rise to occasion with last-gasp win over Zimbabwe in Afcon 2025 crucial encounter

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 29, 2025 – South Africa scraped through to the last 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a hard-fought 3-2 win over fierce rivals Zimbabwe in the final Group B encounter in Morocco on Monday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bafana Bafana shot to the lead in the seventh minute vis Tshepang Moremi’s opener before Tawanda Masweanhise equalised the score for the Brave Warriors in the 19th minute.

Lyle Foster made it 2-1 for the 1996 African Cup Champions in the 50th minute but Zimbabwe had another trick up their sleeves, levelling the scores once again via Audrey Modiba’s own goal.

Oswin Apollis ensured Hugo Broos’ charges would be competing in the knokout places with a 82nd minute penalty.

Bafana Bafana’s course was helped by a barren draw between Angola and Egypt in the other encounter, dealing a death-knell to Pantheras’ hopes of a second consecutive last 16 qualification.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020