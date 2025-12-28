Simiu unfazed by big names in quest for glory at World Cross Country champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 28, 2025 – Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo says he is not scared of the big names he will encounter at next year’s World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, United States.

The world half marathon silver medalist says his sole focus is to make the podium in the senior men’s 10km race.

“We will be having the world’s best including Jacob (Kiplimo), who has won two world titles as well as Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi. He is not a walk in the park. However, we are urging them to prepare well because we are not scared. May the best runner win,” Simiu said.

The 30-year-old is counting on his longstanding discipline to come up with the goodies at the global competition.

He is bullish that he has done more than enough to enable him satisfy his thirst for a first ever medal in the cross country.

“My consistency comes from my discipline and to just train smart…being disciplined with my coach, and being disciplined with my training partners. I am happy to be back in Team Kenya. It has been a while and this time around, I’m

going to do my best because I lack a cross-country medal,” the 2023 world silver medalist for the men’s 10,000m said.

Simiu will be wearing the armband for Team Kenya, adding onto an unenviable task of steering the country to another successful outing.

Kenya stands heads and shoulders above its competitors as the most successful country in the history of the World Cross Country Championships with 340 medals since 1973 — 50 more than second-placed Ethiopia.

They have won over 150 gold medals in the individual category, to add to the 85 won in the team category.

Team Kenya for the World Cross Country Championships with officials of Athletics Kenya (AK) in Embu. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

With these dominant statistics in mind, Team Kenya have their work cut out to maintain the country’s reputation as a powerhouse.

Simiu says they know what to expect and are up to the challenge.

“The race in Tallahassee will not only be a race against the best athletes in the world but with the spirits of Kenya in our shoulders. The training has been going very well. Every obstacle that will be there, we have been shown. The team is ready to compete with discipline, humility and hard work,” he said.

The team have been training at the Kigari Teachers’ Training College in Embu for over a month in readiness for the global event on January 10 at the Appalachee Regional Park.