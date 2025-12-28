Semenyo wants future resolved by 1 January

LONDON, England, December 28, 2025 – Antoine Semenyo’s future is entering a crucial 48 hours, with the Bournemouth attacker eager to have his departure concluded by 1 January.

BBC Sport reported last week that Manchester City‘s move for the player, who has a £65m release clause, is at an advanced stage following discussions between his representatives and the Etihad club.

It is understood further discussions between parties are scheduled to take place in the next two days with a view to wrapping up Semenyo’s move to the Etihad.

But until a deal is signed, Semenyo’s future remains open.

Indeed, it still remains to be seen as to whether Liverpool formalise their interest in Semenyo following the injury suffered by Alexander Isak.

The Anfield club are among five sides who have enquired about the Ghana international, alongside City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Despite City’s acceleration, well-placed sources have indicated that Liverpool retain an interest in the attacker, with the transfer window due to open on 1 January.

As things stand, City are the only club to have made formal club-to-club contact with Bournemouth about Semenyo, although Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has close links to the south-coast club have worked at the Vitality Stadium.

Semenyo wants his future concluded as soon as possible – well in advance of 10 January, when the release clause mechanism in his contract elapses until the summer.

Sources have indicated that Bournemouth would prefer to keep Semenyo for their first two games of 2026 – against Arsenal on 3 January and Tottenham four days later – before sanctioning his departure.

Semenyo will turn 26 on 7 January, and there is a recognition that he is entering the prime of his career.

With that in mind, it is understood he will prioritise a club he believes can provide him with what he views as the most suitable project to compete for major trophies on a long-term basis.

The location and impact on his family will also be contributing factors in his decision and it is understood he does not want the saga to become a drawn-out process.