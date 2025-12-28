Sabalenka loses to Kyrgios in contest lacking intensity

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, December 28, 2025 – Aryna Sabalenka lost in straight sets to Nick Kyrgios in a Battle of the Sexes-style match that lacked the intensity and entertainment promised in the build-up.

Sabalenka, the women’s world number one, was beaten 6-3 6-3 by 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios, who is now ranked 671st after seeing the past few seasons decimated by career-threatening injury.

Both players hyped up the Dubai contest like a pair of boxers flogging a fight.

Sabalenka, 27, promised to “kick Nick’s ass” as she promoted the event on US television chat shows, while 30-year-old Kyrgios insisted the razzmatazz of the occasion would bring new eyes to the sport.

Ultimately, though, the match was played out as an off-season exhibition.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka showed flashes of the emotion she demonstrates in competitive matches, bearing a mischievous grin when she won points.

“I felt great. I think I put up a great fight. He was struggling, he got really tired,” Sabalenka said afterwards.

“I think it was a great level, I made a lot of great shots, moved a lot to the net, drop shots. I really enjoyed the show. Next time when I play him, I already know the tactics, his strengths and weaknesses, and it will be a better match for sure.

“I love to challenge myself and I’d love to play again.”

Critics had questioned Kyrgios’ suitability as the male protagonist in the match, given he admitted assaulting an ex-girlfriend in 2021 and has made a series of comments which have been considered misogynistic.

The Australian, who was ranked 13th in the world at his peak, played with an air of insouciance throughout. His movement was limited as he worked to shorten points where possible.

He will be delighted to have secured victory in little over an hour as he looks to build fitness for what he hopes will be a fuller return to the ATP Tour in 2026.

The pair, whose friendship appears genuine and was demonstrated by their japes throughout the match, shared an affable embrace at the net.

“Honestly, it was a really tough match, she is a hell of a player and such a great champion,” said Kyrgios.

“I didn’t really know what to expect. Whatever role I was to play, it was just another great opportunity to go out here.”