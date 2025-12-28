Okutoyi begins Olympics quest on home soil at Women's World Tour - Capital Sports
African Games champion Angella Okutoyi in training at Karen Country Club. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Tennis

Okutoyi begins Olympics quest on home soil at Women’s World Tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 28, 2025 – African champion Angella Okutoyi is among top players who will be in action at this week’s International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tour W35 tournament at the Parkland Sports Club.

Okutoyi, who is ranked 607th by ITF, will be flying the national flag, alongside her fellow countrywomen, as she begins her bid for a first ever Olympics qualification – specifically Los Angeles 2028.

Team Kenya will be up against stellar competition from 16 other countries including Egypt, Bulgaria, Poland, Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, India, China, United States, Austria, Iran and Canada.

Elite names that have confirmed their participation in the two-week long tournament include Serbia’s Natalija Senic (ranked 351st), Sandra Samir of Egypt (ranked 399th) and Bulgarian Isabella Shinikova (ranked 362nd).

Week 1 of the tournament begins on December 29-January 4 next year, followed immediately by the second leg on January 5-11 at the same venue.

An attractive prize money of approximately Ksh 3.9 million awaits the top performers in the competition on each week.

Additionally, it offers an opportunity to rise up the ITF rankings.

Okutoyi will be looking to take her career to the next level after another busy year in 2025.

The University of Auburn athlete’s major highlights include a silver medal at the University Games in Germany where she teamed up with Kael Shah in the mixed doubles.

She also captained the national team to the Billie Jean King Cup Group III in Namibia in August where they reached the playoffs.  

