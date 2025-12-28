Nigeria survive vicious fightback to overcome Tunisia in ‘battle of Eagles’ at Afcon 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 28, 2025 – Nigeria secured their place in the knockouts of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with a nervy 3-2 win over Tunisia in Fez, Morocco on Saturday night.

The Super Eagles cruised to a 3-0 lead after 66 minutes before a vicious fightback from the Carthage Eagles had them biting on their nails and holding on to their slim lead.

Dangerman Victor Osimhen had drawn first blood in the 44th minute, his powerful header flashing past Tunisian goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.

Wilfred Ndidi then made it 2-0 at the start of the second half with another header off of Ademola Lookman’s corner kick.

The Atalanta winger then added onto his assist with a delightful third goal, finishing off a perfect counterattacking move by latching onto Osimhen’s cutback before firing in off the left post into the net.

However, the 2004 Afcon champions were not about to take the beating lying down.

Germany-based winger Ismael Gharbi then pulled one back for the Carthage Eagles after flicking on Hannibal Mejbri’s freekick from the left, past Stanley Nwabali in Nigeria’s goal in the 74th minute.

The Tunisians kept pushing for a second and were rewarded in the 85th minute courtesy of a penalty for a handball by Bright Osayi-Samuel in the box.

The referee took a considerable amount of time consulting the video assistant referee (VAR) but it was all joy for the North Africans as he finally pointed to the penalty spot.

Up stepped Nice left back Ali Abdi who blasted his penalty past Nwabali, onto the left side to resurrect Tunisians’ hope of a comeback.

Eventually, the Super Eagles did just enough to come away with three points despite their opponents’ marauding attacks in the dying embers of the game.

The win earns them six points from two games, three more than the Tunisians.

The other match of the Group C saw East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania play to a 1-1 draw.