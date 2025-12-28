Mozambican Mambas sting Gabon in thrilling Afcon 2025 contest

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 28, 2025 – Mozambique beat Gabon 3-2 in a thrilling contest at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Agadir, Morocco on Sunday afternoon.

The Group F encounter sparked to life in the 37th minute courtesy of Faisal Bangal’s bullet header from Geny Catamo’s corner kick.

Five minutes later, it was 2-0 as Geny powerfully converted a spotkick after the Panthers’ captain Bruno Ecuele Manga clumsily fouled Pelembe, having slipped and lost the ball to the winger.

The Gabonese were all at sea as the Mambas tore through their defence at will.

It could have been 3-0 just before half time but Witi’s curling shot hit the crossbar before Guima shot wildly over the bar with the empty net at his disposal.

Almost immediately, Gabon pulled one back via Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who pounced a loose ball in the danger area after Mozambique keeper Ernan Siluane had spilled Didier Ndong’s long range shot.

The second half commenced with the same frenetic pace as both teams sought to punish each other.

It was the southern Africans who were soon celebrating as right back Diogo Calila connected well with Witi’s cross from the left to head past Loyce Mbaba in the Gabonese goal.

The central Africans were not about to throw in the towel though and were rewarded with their second goal of the afternoon in the 76th minute.

A corner kick from the left found its way to Jacques Ekomie who unleashed a powerful half volley that was saved by Siluane.

However, the netminder could do nothing to save the resultant rebound from Alex Moucketou-Mossonda to reduce the deficit to one.

The Mozambicans could have put the game to bed in the 91st minute courtesy of Geny’s shot from outside the box, which deflected off Gildo Lourenco into the net.

However, the goal was disallowed because Lourenco was offside.

The win is Mozambique’s first ever in the history of their participation at Afcon, taking their tally in Group F to three points.

Gabon, on the other hand, remained rooted at the basement of the group, having lost 1-0 to Cameroon in their opener.