Jota’s widow thanks Liverpool fans for their ‘love’

LIVERPOOL, England, December 28, 2025 – The widow of footballer Diogo Jota has thanked Liverpool fans for their “love” in “this incredibly difficult time” after he died in a car crash.

Rute Cardoso posted a message on Instagram after two of the couple’s three children led tributes before Liverpool’s game against Wolves.

His sons Dinis and Duarte joined the matchday mascots on the Anfield pitch before the Premier League game on Saturday. Jota played for both clubs.

The Portugal forward, 28, was killed in a car crash in Spain in July, alongside his 25-year-old brother Andre Silva.

His Lamborghini suffered a tyre blow-out, crashing and catching fire in Cernadilla in the Zamora province of Spain.

His widow said in an Instagram message: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the club and to all the fans for the love, respect and support shown during this incredibly difficult time.

“Your messages and gestures have meant more than words can express.”

Jota’s sons led the Liverpool team out of the tunnel before Saturday’s Premier League game, and walked out ahead of captain Virgil van Dijk.

A banner which read: “Diogo Jota, forever in our hearts” was held aloft in the Kop stand before kick-off.

Jota joined Wolves on an initial season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid in 2017 and went on to score 44 goals in 131 appearances.

He scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool, helping them win the FA Cup and EFL Cup in 2022 and the Premier League title last season.

The Merseyside club retired Jota’s number 20 shirt following his death.