Jota's widow thanks Liverpool fans for their 'love' - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk with the sons of Diogo Jota, Denis and Duarte, before their match against Wolves. PHOTO/LIVERPOOL FC

English Premiership

Jota’s widow thanks Liverpool fans for their ‘love’

Published

LIVERPOOL, England, December 28, 2025 – The widow of footballer Diogo Jota has thanked Liverpool fans for their “love” in “this incredibly difficult time” after he died in a car crash.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rute Cardoso posted a message on Instagram after two of the couple’s three children led tributes before Liverpool’s game against Wolves.

His sons Dinis and Duarte joined the matchday mascots on the Anfield pitch before the Premier League game on Saturday. Jota played for both clubs.

The Portugal forward, 28, was killed in a car crash in Spain in July, alongside his 25-year-old brother Andre Silva.

His Lamborghini suffered a tyre blow-out, crashing and catching fire in Cernadilla in the Zamora province of Spain.

His widow said in an Instagram message: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the club and to all the fans for the love, respect and support shown during this incredibly difficult time.

“Your messages and gestures have meant more than words can express.”

Jota’s sons led the Liverpool team out of the tunnel before Saturday’s Premier League game, and walked out ahead of captain Virgil van Dijk.

A banner which read: “Diogo Jota, forever in our hearts” was held aloft in the Kop stand before kick-off.

Jota joined Wolves on an initial season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid in 2017 and went on to score 44 goals in 131 appearances.

He scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool, helping them win the FA Cup and EFL Cup in 2022 and the Premier League title last season.

The Merseyside club retired Jota’s number 20 shirt following his death.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020