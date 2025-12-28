Heaven will not switch from England to Ghana - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United's Ayden Heaven. PHOTO/AYDEN HEAVEN

English Premiership

Heaven will not switch from England to Ghana

Published

LONDON, England, December 28, 2025 – Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven will not switch allegiance from England to Ghana to play in next summer’s World Cup.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

London-born Heaven, 19, qualifies for Ghana through a grandparent and the Ghana FA has been monitoring his development.

Ghana have been drawn in the same group as England, Croatia and Panama for the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Sources have told BBC Sport that Heaven, who joined United from Arsenal in February after making one appearance for the Gunners, wants to represent England at senior level.

Heaven has played for England at various age groups.

He suffered an ankle injury playing for the Under-20s against Switzerland in October, was replaced at half-time and was not selected for November’s match against Japan.

Heaven made two substitute appearances for United in the Premier League this season before starting against West Ham on 4 December in the centre of a three-man defence.

He was booked after eight minutes and taken off at half-time, but has started all four matches since and improved significantly in each.

He was excellent in the 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on 21 December and was man of the match in the 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Friday, when United kept only their second clean sheet of the season.

Manager Ruben Amorim said: “I am really pleased with Ayden. You can feel that he is improving every game.

“He is young, but you can feel that he has a good game, slows the thinking and improves during the game.

“He trained really well and, if he continues to play like that, it is going to be really hard to take his place.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020