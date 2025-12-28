Gray strikes as Spurs end losing run with win over Palace

LONDON, England, December 28, 2025 – Teenager Archie Gray’s first senior goal ensured Tottenham bounced back from consecutive Premier League defeats with a narrow victory over Crystal Palace, as Thomas Frank’s side ended the year on a positive note at Selhurst Park.

The 19-year-old Gray punished Palace’s failure to deal with a corner from close range three minutes before half-time, after Randal Kolo Muani and then Richarlison were able to win aerial duels following Pedro Porro’s delivery to the back post.

Spurs were denied a more comfortable conclusion to the match when Wilson Odobert’s attempt struck the post, while Richarlison twice had goals disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee for offside.

The Brazilian mistimed his dart to meet Mohammed Kudus’ cross in the closing stages, having already had a finish ruled out because of an offside against Lucas Bergvall in the build-up when Spurs threatened for the first time after 17 minutes.

Palace offered the greater first-half threat as Jean-Philippe Mateta’s strength and excellent hold-up play caused Tottenham issues, but the Frenchman sent a shot narrowly wide and headed over inside the six-yard box with his two best chances.

Justin Devenny blazed over inside the Spurs box and Maxence Lacroix headed agonisingly wide as Palace probed for an equaliser – but they ultimately failed to land a second-half attempt on target as they fell to a third straight league defeat.

Victory moved Tottenham up three places to 11th, one point behind Crystal Palace, who remain ninth.

Gritty Spurs earn important win

While Frank has been unable to oversee a dramatic upturn in Tottenham’s fortunes during an inconsistent start since his summer appointment, these important three points ensured there remains much to aim for in the second half of the campaign.

Spurs will begin the new year as they began 2025, positioned in the bottom half of the Premier League, as Frank attempts to put his stamp on his new team.

The former Brentford boss had celebrated just one win in the past eight league games – taking five points from a possible 24 – and, while a transition period was always going to be required, the toothless nature of some of those performances has contributed to fan frustration.

For the fifth time this season – a tally matched only by second-from-bottom Burnley – Spurs failed to attempt a shot in the opening 30 minutes of a Premier League match.

Following Gray’s crucial goal, they went another 30 minutes without registering an attempt before Odobert was inches away from securing the points.

But in a low quality contest, Frank’s men showed the necessary grit and determination to seal a victory which he will hope can provide a springboard.

Tired Palace fall to third straight loss

While Oliver Glasner refused to blame fatigue for his side’s comprehensive defeat by promoted Leeds United last week, there can be no doubt that his players are feeling the effects of the hectic schedule created by their first campaign in major European competition.

Having lost their previous two Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 7-1, the Eagles often appeared flat and short on ideas as they searched for a second-half response.

Although they attempted 15 shots, Palace failed to create a single big chance on home soil as they equalled their longest losing run in the competition under Glasner in what was their eighth and final game of an exhausting December.

Mateta’s failure to make more of two decent first-half chances when his side were in the ascendancy hinted at the loss of sharpness that has caused.

While appearing otherwise solid defensively, set-pieces continue to prove Palace’s Achilles heel. Eight of the last nine goals they have conceded in all competitions have come from those situations.

After delivering one of the best years in FA Cup winners Crystal Palace’s history, Glasner will now hope the January transfer window can provide his stretched squad with necessary reinforcements.

What’s next for these teams?

Crystal Palace host Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday, 1 January at 17:30 GMT, while Tottenham visit Brentford later on New Year’s Day (20:00).