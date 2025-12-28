Ex-England striker Carroll due in court after arrest

CHELMSFORD, England, December 28, 2025 – Former Newcastle United, Liverpool and England striker Andy Carroll is due to appear in court on Tuesday after he was charged with breaching a non-molestation order.

Carroll, 36, who now plays for National League South side Dagenham and Redbridge, was arrested in April with the alleged offence said to have been committed a month earlier.

The 36-year-old, who has nine caps for England and was signed by Liverpool in 2011 for a then club record fee of £35m, is listed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court.

Essex Police said: “A man has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order. Andrew Carroll, 36, of Epping, was arrested on April 27 and the alleged offences relate to an incident in March. He is due to appear at Chelmsford magistrates’ court on December 30.”

A non-molestation order is a court injunction typically issued to prevent a person from communicating with another and could also stop someone from coming within a certain distance of a specific address or a place of work.

The punishment for breach of a non-molestation order ranges from a fine to up to five years in prison for the most serious of cases.