Calvert-Lewin to the rescue as Leeds hold Sunderland at Stadium of Light

SUNDERLAND, England, December 28, 2025 – Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for a sixth Premier League game in a row as Leeds fought back to earn a deserved draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The England striker’s 47th-minute strike, which came at the end of a brilliant move where all 11 visiting players touched the ball, was the first time a Leeds player had managed the feat since John McCole netted in six successive top-flight games in the 1959-60 campaign.

Calvert-Lewin’s lovely finish cancelled out a curling 28th-minute effort from Simon Adingra to extend the Whites’ unbeaten run to five games and move them seven points clear of third-bottom West Ham.

Despite a lively start where Daniel Farke’s men enjoyed plenty of possession and went close through Noah Okafor, it was the hosts who struck first.

Leeds could only clear a long throw-in from Nordi Mukiele only as far as Granit Xhaka who played a defence-splitting pass from the edge of the box for Adingra to curl past goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Having been left out of the Ivory Coast squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, it was his first goal for the club since his summer arrival from Brighton, for whom he last scored in the Premier League at Aston Villa a year ago.

Farke was visibly furious on the touchline as the ball hit the back of the net, with his centre-back Joe Rodon struggling to close down Adingra, and keeping him onside, only moments after getting caught on the ankle by a late challenge from the goalscorer.

After Rodon was replaced, the visitors almost restored parity in the 39th minute when Brenden Aaronson beat Sunderland keeper Robin Roefs with a low shot, only for Trai Hume to clear off the line.

But it was Sunderland who finished the half strongly with Brian Brobbey failing to capitalise on two gilt-edged chances – sending a weak finish past Perri that was cleared by Jaka Bijol after being sent through on goal, before his header brushed the crossbar from an Adingra cross.

They were left to rue those misses when Calvert-Lewin levelled after a wonderful team, applying the finishing touch to a low cross from the impressive Aaronson.

Spurred on by the equaliser, Leeds dominated, but failed to find a way past Sunderland, who maintained their unbeaten run on home soil this season.

Sunderland are seventh on 28 points while Leeds, with 20 points, are 16th.

Sunderland analysis: Adingra steps up after missing out on Afcon

After a brilliant start to the season, many expected Sunderland to stumble during a daunting run over the past month, but wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle, plus draws at Liverpool and Brighton, have underlined their resilience in recent weeks.

The Black Cats went into game against Leeds without influential centre-back Dan Ballard because of injury and six players away on international duty at the Afcon tournament.

However, one player not in Morocco was Adingra, who was the Best Young Player in the 2023 edition, but left out by his country after a frustrating start at Sunderland following a £21m move from Brighton.

The 23-year-old winger showed his quality, though, with a well-taken first Sunderland goal and looked dangerous on the left flank throughout the encounter between two of last season’s promoted sides.

Adingra had made just three appearances off the bench since a 2-0 defeat by Manchester United on 4 October before starting in the goalless draw at Brighton last week.

But handed another chance against Leeds, the Ivorian did not look short of confidence.

Although his goal did not earn result in a victory, Adingra’s resurgence could not have come at a better time for manager Regis le Bris as he tackles a demanding run of fixtures with limited options.

Leeds analysis: Calvert-Lewin keeps up fine form

Calvert-Lewin continued his prolific goalscoring form against Sunderland to pull Leeds further clear of relegation danger.

After managing just one goal in his first 10 Premier League appearances, the striker has now scored seven times in six games.

His scoring streak is the longest by an English striker since Jamie Vardy’s eight-game run for Leicester City between October and December 2019.

It is also longer than England captain Harry Kane ever managed in the competition – two runs of goals in five successive matches.

With their frontman in brilliant form and making a strong case for an England recall before the 2026 World Cup, a resurgent Leeds have now taken nine out of a possible 15 points since an agonising 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on 29 November.

The Whites would feel frustrated, though, not to have come away with a win here after a dominant second half, where they attempted 11 shots and limited their opponents to just three.

With games against Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle to follow in the first week of the new year, they will need to continue to show this fight to maintain their impressive run and increase belief of staying in the top flight.

What’s next for these teams?

Sunderland will host Manchester City in their next Premier League fixture on Thursday, 1 January (20:00 GMT).

Meanwhile, Leeds United will travel to Anfield to face defending champions Liverpool on Thursday, 1 January (17:30 GMT).