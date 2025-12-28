Bizarre own goal earns priceless win for Sudan over Equatorial Guinea at Afcon 2025 - Capital Sports
Sudan players celebrate their win over Equatorial Guinea. PHOTO/TOTALENERGIES AFCON 2025

Afcon 2025

Bizarre own goal earns priceless win for Sudan over Equatorial Guinea at Afcon 2025

Published

CASABLANCA, Morocco, December 28, 2025 – Sudan claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) win since 2012 and took a significant step towards the knockout stage of the 2025 edition as Saul Coco’s own goal in Casablanca condemned Equatorial Guinea to successive defeats in Group E.

After edging to victory in an intense first-ever Afcon meeting between the teams, the team who played their qualifiers outside Sudan because of the country’s civil war are now firmly in contention to reach the second round.

With Equatorial Guinea losing their opener in last-gasp fashion to Burkina Faso, the National Thunder require an upset against Algeria in their third group-stage match if they are to match their run to the last 16 at the 2023 finals.

Coco turned a cross beyond goalkeeper Jesus Owono with 16 minutes remaining, ensuring Sudan’s eight-game winless Afcon run – including defeat by Algeria four days ago – ended in a game characterised by wayward finishing.

Sudan join Burkina Faso, who they play in their closing game of the initial phase in Casablanca on Wednesday (16:00 GMT), and Algeria on three points, with their fellow leaders meeting in Rabat later on Sunday (17:30).

Equatorial Guinea meet Les Fennecs in Rabat at the same time on Wednesday, when the National Thunder must win to have a credible chance of going through as one of the best third-placed teams.

