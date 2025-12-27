Kenyan darts superstar David Munyua makes history at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 27, 2025 – Kenya’s darts superstar David Munyua continued to turn the pages of history when he attended Chelsea’s English Premier League tie against Aston Villa at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The 30-year-old veterinary doctor, who is a longstanding fan of the Blues, described the chance as a dream-come-true.

“David Munyua here…finally, I am living my dream. I wanted to be in the Stamford Bridge and I am here. As we always say, why not!…I hope this game…when I am here…I hope we will win,” Munyua said ahead of the game.

He did not get to see his wish turn to reality as Enzo Maresca’s men lost 2-1 on the night to the ‘Villains’ courtesy of a brace by Ollie Watkins in the 63rd and 84th minutes.

Kenya’s dart sensation David Munyua (L) with Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbank at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. PHOTO/CHELSEA FC.

The Blues had initially taken the lead via Joao Pedro in the 37th minute.

For Munyua, it was the latest episode in a fairytale chapter in his life in which he made history as the first Kenyan to win a game at the PDC World Championships, beating 18th placed Mike de Decker in the first round.

Munyua, who only took up the sport three years ago, came from two sets down to clinch a memorable 3-2 victory over the Belgian in a pulsating encounter at Alexandra Palace in London.

His bid for another piece of history was not to be as he lost in straight sets to Kevin Doets in the second round of the competition on Monday evening.

Nonetheless, Munyua’s exploits have gone the distance to show that darts is not merely a sport reserved for drinking sessions in the bars but one which could be a life changer for players as young as eight years old.