Kenyan darts superstar David Munyua makes history at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's David Munyua takes in the air at Stamford Bridge. PHOTO/CHELSEA FC

Darts

Kenyan darts superstar David Munyua makes history at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 27, 2025 – Kenya’s darts superstar David Munyua continued to turn the pages of history when he attended Chelsea’s English Premier League tie against Aston Villa at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 30-year-old veterinary doctor, who is a longstanding fan of the Blues, described the chance as a dream-come-true.

“David Munyua here…finally, I am living my dream. I wanted to be in the Stamford Bridge and I am here. As we always say, why not!…I hope this game…when I am here…I hope we will win,” Munyua said ahead of the game.

He did not get to see his wish turn to reality as Enzo Maresca’s men lost 2-1 on the night to the ‘Villains’ courtesy of a brace by Ollie Watkins in the 63rd and 84th minutes.

Kenya’s dart sensation David Munyua (L) with Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbank at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. PHOTO/CHELSEA FC.

The Blues had initially taken the lead via Joao Pedro in the 37th minute.

For Munyua, it was the latest episode in a fairytale chapter in his life in which he made history as the first Kenyan to win a game at the PDC World Championships, beating 18th placed Mike de Decker in the first round.

Munyua, who only took up the sport three years ago, came from two sets down to clinch a memorable 3-2 victory over the Belgian in a pulsating encounter at Alexandra Palace in London.

His bid for another piece of history was not to be as he lost in straight sets to Kevin Doets in the second round of the competition on Monday evening.

Nonetheless, Munyua’s exploits have gone the distance to show that darts is not merely a sport reserved for drinking sessions in the bars but one which could be a life changer for players as young as eight years old.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020