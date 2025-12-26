Jota’s sons to join mascots for Liverpool v Wolves

LIVERPOOL, England, December 26, 2025 – The sons of former Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota will accompany the mascots when the Portuguese’s two former sides meet at Anfield on Saturday.

Dinis and Duarte, two of Jota’s three children, will join the matchday mascots on the pitch before kick-off.

Jota, 28, was killed in a car crash in Spain in July, alongside his 25-year-old brother Andre Silva.

The Portugal winger joined Liverpool in 2020 after three seasons with Wolves.

Saturday’s Premier League fixture at 15:00 GMT is the first time that the two teams have met since Jota’s death.

In his programme notes before Liverpool‘s final home fixture of 2025, manager Arne Slot said he hopes the affection Jota is held in can bring his family “solace”.

“Reflecting on everything that has happened over the last 12 months ignites a rollercoaster of emotions but it is normal at this time of year to look back to everything that has happened,” said Slot.

“Doing so leads me to think especially of the family of Diogo Jota on what will be their first Christmas without him.

“It is not my place to tell them where they should look for comfort – if that is even possible – but I can only hope that the feeling of love and affection that Diogo still generates brings them some solace.”

Jota scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool, helping them win the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022 and the Premier League title last season.

The forward joined Wolves on an initial season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid in 2017 and went on to score 44 goals in 131 appearances.