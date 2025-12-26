Changes to look forward to at 2026 Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 26, 2025 – Next year’s World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally will be one-of-a-kind following drastic changes introduced by the organisers.
Unlike previous editions, next year’s competition, set for March 12-15, will be held exclusively in Naivasha.
Nairobi-based fans who are used to getting a taste of the action via the ceremonial flagoff as well as the Kasarani Super Special stage, will now have to travel to the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) in Naivasha to see their favourite drivers in action.
Next year’s edition will also be a ‘sprint-style’ competition with a condensed schedule.
The shakedown stage, traditionally held on Wednesday, has now been pushed forward to Thursday (March 12) at Nawisa.
Action proper then revvs off immediately on Thursday afternoon with 20 special stages to be covered for the next three days or so.
The changes are part of a wider effort by WRC to cut on costs of running the competition.
Additionally, in line with their worldwide cost cutting efforts, next year’s Safari Rally will not feature hybrid technology for the cars as the global body further seeks to attract more manufacturers to its competition.
The number of personnel for each team will also be greatly restricted.
