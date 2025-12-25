Champs Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Algeria win 2025 AFCON Opener Matches - Capital Sports
Afcon 2025

Champs Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Algeria win 2025 AFCON Opener Matches

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Manchester United forward Amad Diallo’s composed strike gave holders Ivory Coast 1-0 victory over Mozambique in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group F opener in Marrakech.

Elsewhere, Riyad Mahrez’s double helped Algeria to a dominant victory over 10-man Sudan in Rabat.

In Agadir, Karl Etta Eyong’s early strike gave five-time champions Cameroon victory over Gabon.

In an intense meeting between Central African neighbours, Cameroon set a bristling pace from the start by snapping up transitions and advancing at speed in the hope of catching Gabon cold.

The ploy paid off when Bryan Mbeumo collected Samuel Kotto’s ball over the top and threaded a deft pass on to the run of Eyong inside the box, allowing the Levante forward to slide a first-time finish through goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba’s legs – with the goal confirmed as onside by a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

Sensing the need for a considerable momentum change, Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma produced a surprise by shuffling his attack in the 33rd minute, replacing Teddy Averlant and Eric Bocoum with Mario Lemina and the leading marksman in the nation’s history, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who had been expected to miss the game through injury.

Royce Openda had Gabon’s best chance 18 minutes from time, drawing an excellent save from the advanced Devis Epassy after Andre Poko’s raking pass provided him with a shooting opportunity from a tight angle inside the box.

Substitute Frank Magri almost doubled Cameroon’s lead shortly afterwards, heading Manchester United forward Mbeumo’s corner against the crossbar via a deflection off defender Jacques Ekomie.

Both sides play the second of their three group stage games on Sunday, when Gabon are in Agadir against Mozambique, who lost 1-0 to holders Ivory Coast earlier on Wednesday, and Cameroon face the Elephants in Marrakech (20:00).

