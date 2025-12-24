Cricket: Archer ruled out of Ashes as Bethell replaces Pope

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 24 – Pace bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series in another huge blow to England on a wretched tour of Australia.

The 30-year-old, who returned to Test cricket after a four-year absence in July, has suffered a side strain.

He will miss the fourth Test in Melbourne on Boxing Day, and the fifth Test in Sydney in the new year.

Archer’s place in the England XI is taken by Gus Atkinson, while Ollie Pope is finally dropped and replaced by Jacob Bethell.

Archer has been England’s standout performer in a desperate series in which they are 3-0 down after three matches.

The Sussex man has taken nine wickets, and also registered his maiden half-century in the third Test in Adelaide.

It is a huge disappointment for Archer, who spent years battling elbow and back injuries in order to return to Test cricket.

He made his comeback against India at Lord’s five months ago and has played five Tests before being hit by another injury.

Archer will return to the UK after the fourth Test to be assessed, after which a decision can be made on his availability for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, beginning in February.

“The effort that he’s put in over these three games has been exceptional,” said captain Ben Stokes.

“There were a lot of question marks around his ability or whatever it may be coming out to Australia, and he’s put in a great effort for the team.”

Archer took 5-53 in Australia’s first innings in Adelaide, his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket for six years.

However, he was limited to only 12.4 overs in Australia’s second innings, and a scan on Tuesday in Melbourne revealed the side injury.

England have already lost fellow pace bowler Mark Wood to injury on this tour, meaning a call-up for Surrey’s Matthew Fisher. There are currently no plans to add another seamer to the squad.

England XI for fourth Ashes Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue.

Replacing Pope with Bethell is the latest stage of long-running speculation around England’s number-three position.

Pope’s highest score in six innings on this Ashes tour is 46, extending his run of eight Tests against Australia without a half-century.

In the 27-year-old’s past seven Tests since making a century against India at Headingley in July, he averages 24.38.

Overall, he averages 34.55 in 64 Tests. This is the first time he has been left out of a Test since the 2022 tour of West Indies.

The Surrey man has been under pressure since Bethell made his Test debut in New Zealand at the end of last year, when the left-hander made three half-centuries in as many matches.

However, Bethell has endured a stop-start year since that breakthrough tour of New Zealand.

He has played only three first-class matches in the past year, one of which was the fifth Test against India at The Oval, when he made scores of six and five.

The 22-year-old did make 71 for England Lions against Australia A in Brisbane earlier this month.

Speculation that Bethell may come in for the start of the Ashes series grew when Pope was replaced as vice-captain by Harry Brook when the England squad was announced in September.

Instead, Pope has become the first selection victim of the failed bid to regain the urn.

“He’s not going to be the only one who’s disappointed in the dressing room with how things have gone,” said Stokes. “Being 3-0 down, it’s a tough place to be on a trip like this.

“There’s going to be a lot of disappointment within the dressing room from everyone who’s in there.”

There is again no place for off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, while opener Ben Duckett is retained despite being the subject of a social media video that emerged on Tuesday.

In the hours after England director of cricket Rob Key confirming he will investigate reports of excessive drinking on the players’ holiday, footage of Duckett apparently drunk in Noosa was shared online.

The BBC has not verified the video, while the England and Wales Cricket Board said it would “establish the facts”.

“It’s all pretty fresh and pretty new,” said England captain Ben Stokes. “I’ve obviously reached out and spoken to him and offered my complete support with him throughout this.

“He’s an incredibly influential person within this group. I will always support my players, particularly in a moment like this where everything feels like it’s on top of you – and for some players more than others as well.

“Supporting them and letting them know that I will be there for them through thick and thin is very, very important, and Ben Duckett knows that.”