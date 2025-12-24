AFCON ‘Bringing Hope’ To Sudan Amid Civil War

RABAT, Morocco, Dec 24 – Sudan’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is “bringing hope” to the nation’s people amid its civil war, forward Abobaker Eisa says.

The country has been in the grip of what the United Nations calls the world’s largest humanitarian crisis since April 2023, when a power struggle between the army and a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Force (RSF), led to conflict.

More than 150,000 people have been killed and over 12 million forced to flee their homes, with widespread famine and reports of genocide in the western Darfur region.

The conflict forced Sudan to play all their qualifying matches away from home, but they came through to book their Afcon spot for only the fourth time since 1976.

The 1970 champions face Algeria (24 December), Equatorial Guinea (28 December), and Burkino Faso (31 December) in the group stage, and Eisa says every match is a “big deal” and a potential distraction for those in Sudan.

“There’s a lot of bad things going on in Sudan. As players, we know how much of a big deal football can be to our nation,” Eisa told BBC World Service.

“There’s not a lot of smiles at the minute, so we’re trying to use football as a way to get their minds off [the war].

“Even qualifying for the Afcon and having fans there to cheer us on – the fact that we’re there is already bringing hope.”

Eisa, who has represented a number of English Football League clubs including Scunthorpe United, Bradford City and Grimsby Town, currently plays for Thai side Chonburi.

Even his team-mates who represent Sudanese teams Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh are now playing abroad, with the political instability forcing the clubs to relocate first to Mauritania and now Rwanda.

But despite being away from Sudan, the squad’s minds are never far from the war, which Eisa says can be both “disheartening” and a source of “strength”.

“It’s difficult to block [the war] out. Some people’s families are still there, a lot of people’s families have been affected by this,” said Eisa.

“Obviously, you speak together [about] what’s going on, and how we could help, and donating wherever we can.

“Knowing that we could do something for them, it gives us strength. At the same time, it’s disheartening at times – you can only do so much.”

He added: “As long as we go out there and fight for what’s ours, I think everyone will be happy.”