AFCON 'Bringing Hope' To Sudan Amid Civil War - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sudanese protesters gather in the busy Jabra district of Khartoum

Afcon 2025

AFCON ‘Bringing Hope’ To Sudan Amid Civil War

Published

RABAT, Morocco, Dec 24 – Sudan’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is “bringing hope” to the nation’s people amid its civil war, forward Abobaker Eisa says.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The country has been in the grip of what the United Nations calls the world’s largest humanitarian crisis since April 2023, when a power struggle between the army and a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Force (RSF), led to conflict.

More than 150,000 people have been killed and over 12 million forced to flee their homes, with widespread famine and reports of genocide in the western Darfur region.

The conflict forced Sudan to play all their qualifying matches away from home, but they came through to book their Afcon spot for only the fourth time since 1976.

The 1970 champions face Algeria (24 December), Equatorial Guinea (28 December), and Burkino Faso (31 December) in the group stage, and Eisa says every match is a “big deal” and a potential distraction for those in Sudan.

“There’s a lot of bad things going on in Sudan. As players, we know how much of a big deal football can be to our nation,” Eisa told BBC World Service.

“There’s not a lot of smiles at the minute, so we’re trying to use football as a way to get their minds off [the war].

“Even qualifying for the Afcon and having fans there to cheer us on – the fact that we’re there is already bringing hope.”

Eisa, who has represented a number of English Football League clubs including Scunthorpe United, Bradford City and Grimsby Town, currently plays for Thai side Chonburi.

Even his team-mates who represent Sudanese teams Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh are now playing abroad, with the political instability forcing the clubs to relocate first to Mauritania and now Rwanda.

But despite being away from Sudan, the squad’s minds are never far from the war, which Eisa says can be both “disheartening” and a source of “strength”.

“It’s difficult to block [the war] out. Some people’s families are still there, a lot of people’s families have been affected by this,” said Eisa.

“Obviously, you speak together [about] what’s going on, and how we could help, and donating wherever we can.

“Knowing that we could do something for them, it gives us strength. At the same time, it’s disheartening at times – you can only do so much.”

He added: “As long as we go out there and fight for what’s ours, I think everyone will be happy.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020