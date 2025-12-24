AFCON 2025 Mozambique target historic first Afcon win in Morocco

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Dec 24 – Mozambique believe they can overcome a difficult draw and reach the knockout stage at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), according to former international Manuel Bucuane.

The Mambas have never progressed past the group stage in five previous attempts and are still awaiting their first win at the finals, having drawn five and lost 10 of 15 previous matches.

Chiquinho Conde’s side face a tough assignment in Group F against holders Ivory Coast, five-time champions Cameroon and a Gabon side led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Bucuane remains optimistic.

“Mozambique doesn’t always play at this level so whenever the team qualifies, it’s a big achievement for the country,” the retired striker told BBC Sport Africa.

“The team is growing, there’s a lot of youngsters that are promising. We have players that are showing that they can compete at the highest level.”

“We are hoping that for the first time we can win a match or even progress to the next stage.

“It’s not going to be easy. We are in a very difficult group with very strong countries, but we believe in these boys.”

Mozambique have qualified for back-to-back finals for the first time since 1998, having held Egypt and Ghana to draws at the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast.

“Since Chiquinho Conde took over (in October 2021) the team has been improving,” Bucuane, 52, added.

“We have opened this door for players who have been naturalised to come and play for the national team as well, which is a very important step since they’re coming from a different environment and they bring competitiveness.

“In Ivory Coast we showed glimpses of what we can achieve. For the very first time in World Cup qualifiers we kept the hope until the end.

“Our hope is this time around, maybe we might achieve something.”

The Mambas begin their campaign against Ivory Coast on Wednesday (17:30 GMT), before matches against Gabon (28 December) and Cameroon (31 December).

Reinildo the standard bearer

One reason for the optimism is that, for the very first time, the squad contains a Premier League regular and others who have been getting a taste of Europe’s premier continental club competition.

Left-back Reinildo became the first Mozambican to appear in the English top flight when he made his Sunderland debut in August after joining from Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, defender Bruno Langa and forward Geny Catamo have both featured in the Champions League this season with Pafos and Sporting CP respectively.

“Reinildo playing in the Premier League is a huge thing for the country,” Bucuane said.

“He’s really carrying the Mozambique flag and opening that door in England.

“But also having Geny playing for Sporting, they’ve won the championship twice in a row, we have Bruno playing for Pafos, also in the Champions League.

“All that experience that these players are gaining they’re bringing back to the national team.

“It’s very important for them to do well at that level, which puts Mozambique on the map. People now will be asking ‘Where is Mozambique?’ and they will come to scout our players.”

A piece of Afcon history

Bucuane, nicknamed Tico Tico, has his own place in Mozambique’s Afcon history.

He scored the nation’s first ever goal at the finals as the Mambas secured a 1-1 draw against Tunisia at the 1996 tournament in South Africa.

It was a fine strike too, shrugging off a defender on the left flank, cutting into the box and firing in a low right-footed effort from just outside the six yard box.

“That day was special. It was very emotional,” he recalled.

“It was an unbelievable moment. Even today, because I have the game on tape, I still watch it.

“It still gives me goosebumps. I don’t usually score this sort of individual solo goal. I’m more like a tap-in player – I’m always in the box and finishing the assist or the crosses.

“Those moments make you a legend and in Mozambique people still recognise me for that.

“Mozambique goes through a lot of challenges socially and football is the light that comes to shine on the people. We’re all behind the team and looking forward to our first [Afcon] victory.”