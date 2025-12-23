San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder Headlines NBA Christmas Fixtures

LOS Angeles, USA, Dec 23 – This Christmas, basketball fans across Africa are in for a treat.

Canal+ (French), ESPN (English) and beIN Sports (French and Arabic) will bring the magic of the NBA directly to living rooms across the continent, with five back-to-back games starting at 7 p.m. CAT. It’s the ultimate holiday lineup with unforgettable rivalries and superstar matchups.

CHRISTMAS DAY HIGHLIGHTS

· Five Games, One Night: Non-stop NBA action from early evening to dawn, perfectly timed for African audiences.

· Superstar Matchups: Watch the league’s biggest names – from MVPs to rising stars – battle it this Christmas.

The LA Lakers’ LeBron James is the Christmas Day career leader in points (507), games played (19), field goals made (180), three-pointers made (tied with James Harden with 31) and victories (11)

.Four 2025 NBA All-Stars are set to make their Christmas Day debuts: reigning Kia NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets.

78th Edition: The NBA has played on Christmas Day since 1947, making this the 78th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day.

Five-Game Tradition: For the 18th consecutive year, fans will enjoy five matchups on December 25.

Global Reach: Broadcasts will span 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, with Canal+, ESPN and beIN Sports providing over 13 consecutive hours of coverage in Africa.

CHRISTMAS DAY SCHEDULE

Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks 7 p.m. CAT (Dec. 25)

San Antonio Spurs @ Oklahoma City Thunder 9:30 p.m. CAT (Dec. 25)

Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors 12:00 a.m. CAT (Dec. 26; also on ZAP TV in Angola and Mozambique and NTV in Kenya)

Houston Rockets @ LA Lakers 3 a.m. CAT (Dec. 26)

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets 5:30 a.m. CAT (Dec. 26)