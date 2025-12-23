San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder Headlines NBA Christmas Fixtures - Capital Sports
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 21: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half in game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at the Paycom Center on April 21, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Basketball

San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder Headlines NBA Christmas Fixtures

Published

LOS Angeles, USA, Dec 23 – This Christmas, basketball fans across Africa are in for a treat.

Canal+ (French), ESPN (English) and beIN Sports (French and Arabic) will bring the magic of the NBA directly to living rooms across the continent, with five back-to-back games starting at 7 p.m. CAT. It’s the ultimate holiday lineup with unforgettable rivalries and superstar matchups.

CHRISTMAS DAY HIGHLIGHTS

·      Five Games, One Night: Non-stop NBA action from early evening to dawn, perfectly timed for African audiences.

·      Superstar Matchups: Watch the league’s biggest names – from MVPs to rising stars – battle it this Christmas.

The LA Lakers’ LeBron James is the Christmas Day career leader in points (507), games played (19), field goals made (180), three-pointers made (tied with James Harden with 31) and victories (11)

.Four 2025 NBA All-Stars are set to make their Christmas Day debuts: reigning Kia NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets.

78th Edition: The NBA has played on Christmas Day since 1947, making this the 78th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day.

Five-Game Tradition: For the 18th consecutive year, fans will enjoy five matchups on December 25.

Global Reach: Broadcasts will span 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, with Canal+, ESPN and beIN Sports providing over 13 consecutive hours of coverage in Africa.

CHRISTMAS DAY SCHEDULE

Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks 7 p.m. CAT (Dec. 25)

San Antonio Spurs @ Oklahoma City Thunder 9:30 p.m. CAT (Dec. 25)

Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors 12:00 a.m. CAT (Dec. 26; also on ZAP TV in Angola and Mozambique and NTV in Kenya)

Houston Rockets @ LA Lakers 3 a.m. CAT (Dec. 26)

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets 5:30 a.m. CAT (Dec. 26)

