Playoffs And Poise Define The Final Day Of NCBA Kenya Invitational At Windsor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The NCBA Kenya Invitational concluded in dramatic fashion on Monday at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, as junior golfers delivered composed performances and thrilling playoff finishes to bring the flagship junior golf event to a memorable close.

The final day featured two playoffs, highlighting the depth of competition across the age groups.

In the Girls 8 & Under category, Zara Mutungi emerged victorious after a three-hole playoff against Tanvil Shah on the 9th hole, sealing her title with resilience and composure.

In the Boys 13-14 category, Justin Ngeera edged out Dominykas Petkevicius on hole 19, securing the win with a steady par to cap off a closely contested battle.

Aarush Vara produced a composed level-par final total to claim the Boys 15-18 title, while Bianca Ngecu matched the feat with a level-par finish to secure victory in the Girls 15-18 category after an impressive three-day performance.

Across the remaining divisions, Victor Haland (+33) won the Boys 6 & Under category, Aryan Patel (+7) triumphed in Boys 7, and Surya Bongu (+6) claimed the Boys 8 title. Ivan Kimutai (+10) led the Boys 9 division, while Hakeem Mutungi (+8) topped Boys 10.

Ishaan Patel (+9) secured victory in Boys 11, and Adam Nesbitt (+9) emerged winner in Boys 12.

In the girls’ divisions, Leticia Mwangale (+4) claimed the Girls 9-10 category, Aarna Mengi (+15) won Girls 11-12, and Sophia Nesbitt (+15) topped the Girls 13 -14 division.

Bianca Ngecu clinched the Girls 15 -18 with an impressive level par performance over the three rounds.

Speaking after the conclusion of the tournament, Vincent Mukiri, President of the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), praised the juniors for their performances and sportsmanship:

“This year’s NCBA Kenya Invitational showcased everything we aim to achieve through junior golf, high-quality competition, resilience under pressure, and respect for the game.

These tournaments are vital in preparing our players for elite competition, both locally and on the international stage.

The 2025 NCBA Kenya Invitational brought together junior golfers from nine countries, with World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points on offer in select categories, reinforcing the tournament’s status as a premier junior golf event on the regional and international calendar.

As the curtain falls on another successful edition, the Invitational once again highlighted Kenya’s growing role as a hub for elite junior golf development in Africa.