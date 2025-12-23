Jackson’s Brace Inspires Senegal Thrash Botswana in AFCON 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 23 – Two goals from Nicolas Jackson helped Senegal ease to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Botswana in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Much of the Group D encounter in Tangier was played in torrential rain, with Botswana struggling to cope as the 2021 champions launched wave after wave of attacks.

Zebras goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko made an early bid for player of the match in the opening half hour, keeping out efforts from the likes of Sadio Mane and Iliman Ndiaye.

But five minutes before the break, Jackson swept home a pinpoint left-wing cross from full-back Ismail Jakobs after being left unmarked in the area.

The Chelsea striker, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, grabbed his second with a neat finish in the 58th minute, before substitute Cherif Ndiaye wrapped things up in the final minute of normal time.

Botswana, who have never won a match at Afcon, never threatened their opponents and will need to improve against Benin in Rabat on Saturday (12:30 GMT) if they want to change that unwanted statistic.

Senegal moved top of the Group D on goal difference above DR Congo, who they face back in Tangier on the same day (15:00 GMT).