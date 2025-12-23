Isak facing two months out after ‘reckless’ tackle, says Slot

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 23 – Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said Alexander Isak faces “a couple of months” out injured after a “reckless” challenge by Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.

Isak sustained a fracture to his left leg following a sliding tackle from Van de Ven as he scored for the Reds in a 2-1 win at Spurs.

The Sweden international had an operation on what Liverpool described as “an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture”.

“It’s going to be a long injury, for a couple of months,” said Slot. “It’s a big disappointment for him and, as a result, for us.”

Van de Ven escaped any punishment for his challenge, while team-mate Xavi Simons had earlier been sent-off when he caught Reds centre-back Virgil van Dijk on his calf with a late tackle.

On Van de Ven’s challenge, Slot added: “This was for me a reckless challenge.

“I’ve said a lot about the the tackle of Xavi Simons, which for me was completely unintentional. I don’t think you will ever get an injury out of a tackle like that.

“The tackle of Van de Ven – if you make that tackle 10 times – I think 10 times there is a serious chance that a player gets a serious injury.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher called the Isak injury a “huge blow” for the Reds but said the tackle from Van de Ven was “a challenge I’d probably make”.

“There’s a lot been made about a lot of the challenges in the game from Tottenham players and a lot of them weren’t clever,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“I put myself in Van de Ven’s position and that’s a challenge I’d probably make.

“He’s trying to block it – it’s just the follow through. I don’t know where else anyone thinks his foot’s going to go. He has to make that challenge. You can’t let the striker just get a shot away in that situation.

“It’s just really bad luck for Isak. It’s probably one of the first glimpses we’ve seen of his real quality in a Liverpool shirt.”

Liverpool host Wolves on Saturday and, apart from Isak, Slot’s attacking options will also be limited with Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

Cody Gakpo has been out injured with a muscle injury but the Netherlands forward could be back for the game against Wolves.

Jeremie Frimpong returned from a hamstring injury when he came on as a substitute and played on the right wing against Tottenham, with Slot saying he was now able to start if needed.

However, the Reds boss ruled out recalling attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott from his loan spell at Aston Villa to help with his resources.

“No, Harvey is an Aston Villa player and he is supposed to be going there for a season,” said Slot. “Any questions about him, the best thing to ask is at Villa, who are doing quite well by the way.”