‘Fimbu Ni Fimbu’: DR Congo Whips Benin To Kick Off AFCON 2025 Campaign On A High

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 23 – DR Congo began their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a narrow win over Benin in Group D in Rabat.

The Leopards struck a 16th-minute winner after Benin defender Yohan Roche ducked under a long ball forward from Arthur Masuaku, and Theo Bongonda guided a first-time volley into the bottom right-hand corner from 10 yards.

Cedric Bakambu thought he had doubled the lead early in the second half, but after a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) review, his close-range header was ruled out for an infringement in the build-up.

Benin keeper Saturnin Allagbe then foiled Bakambu from a 1-v-1 situation, and the striker spurned another glorious chance when he headed straight at him from a free kick.

Aiyegun Tosin came close to an equaliser in the final minute, but his shot from a narrow angle hit the legs of DR Congo keeper Lionel Mpasi and bounced across the goal to safety.

Problems with the referee’s communications equipment in the second half contributed to 10 minutes of added time, but the Central African side held on to secure a winning start to the finals in Morocco.

Senegal could join the Leopards on three points if they beat Botswana in Tuesday’s other Group D match (15:00 GMT).

DR Congo, semi-finalists under coach Sebastien Desabre at the last tournament held in Ivory Coast, came into the finals on a high after beating Cameroon and Nigeria in Africa’s 2026 Fifa World Cup play-offs last month.

They carved out the better chances at the compact Stade El Barid, but Real Betis striker Bakambu should have made the game safe long before the final whistle.

Benin had challenged for a place at the 2026 World Cup, but lost their final qualifier 4-0 in Nigeria and were ultimately consigned to a third-placed finish in their group behind South Africa and the Super Eagles.

The Cheetahs, returning to the Afcon finals for the first time since reaching the 2019 quarter-finals, were also without first-choice goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou and forward Junior Olaitan for their opener.

Yet the side managed by former Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr failed to make the most of their possession and will benefit from the return of former Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie in their second game against Botswana on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two-time Afcon winners DR Congo will now travel north to Tangier to face Senegal in Group D’s heavyweight clash on the same day.