Daka Nets Equaliser At The Dead As Zambia Holds Mali In 2025 AFCON Encounter

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Dec 22 – Patson Daka was the hero for Zambia, as his injury-time header secured a dramatic 1-1 draw against Mali at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Casablanca.

Lassine Sinayoko had put Mali ahead just after the hour mark in the Group A encounter at the Stade Mohammed V, lashing home from close range after his initial attempt from a corner kick had been blocked.

Mali controlled the tempo and had an opportunity to take the lead in the closing stages of the first half after Nene Dorgeles was brought down in the box by Matthews Banda.

El Bilal Toure stepped up for the Eagles, but his low effort was superbly saved by Zambia goalkeeper Willard Mwanza.

Daka later rescued a point for the 2012 Afcon winners, who were largely overwhelmed by the physical dominance of the Malians until Banda’s lofted cross was pounced upon by the Leicester City forward.

The result leaves both sides two points behind host nation Morocco in the Group A table after the Atlas Lions won their opening game 2-0 against Comoros on Sunday.

Zambia will remain in Casablanca to play their next game against Comoros on Friday, while Mali travel to Rabat for a crunch showdown against Morocco.

Mali will feel the most disappointed after creating the better opportunities, with Dorgeles side-footing narrowly wide before the penalty was awarded and Sinayoko going close to making it 2-0 when he fired inches past the right-hand post.

For Eagles coach Tom Saintfiet, who is at his third AFCON after leading The Gambia at the 2021 and 2023 editions, the immediate task will be how to make his team more clinical before their match against the host nation.

Yet Zambia will be encouraged by the result following the departure of former Chelsea manager Avram Grant in October after their woeful 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

His replacement Moses Sichone missed both their friendlies last month through illness and is now embroiled in a row over his coaching badges.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has told Zambia that Sichone’s UEFA A licence is not good enough for the 48-year-old to be officially listed as a head coach at the finals.

The continent’s governing body insists he must have a Caf A or Uefa Pro Licence to be officially named in that position.

However, since he had a contract with Zambia’s FA as an assistant to Grant before the new rule kicked in he has been allowed to sit on the bench under the title of assistant coach.