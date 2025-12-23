Brazil’s Neymar has successful knee surgery

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Dec 23 – Brazil and Santos forward Neymar has had a successful operation on his left knee to repair a damaged meniscus.

The 33-year-old has been carrying the injury during a difficult season for Santos, where he played a pivotal role in helping the club avoid relegation from Brazil’s top flight.

Santos said Brazil’s national team doctor performed the arthroscopic surgery, having previously operated on Neymar for a foot fracture as well as the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) he suffered in 2023.

The operation boosts Neymar’s hopes of being included in Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the 2026 World Cup.

The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain forward is Brazil’s record goalscorer with 79 goals in 128 matches, but has not played for his country in more than two years.

Neymar returned to boyhood club Santos in January after making just seven appearances more than 18 months for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

He played a crucial role in Santos’ survival by playing through the pain in his knee to score five goals in their last four matches of the season.

His Santos contract expires at the end of the year but he is in talks with the club over a new deal.