Analysis: Who Could Succeed Guardiola At Manchester City?

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 23 – Pep Guardiola said last Friday Manchester City “must be prepared” to plan for his departure, as he would “not be here eternally”.

The 54-year-old has redefined English football during his nine years in the Premier League, winning the title six times as well as the Champions League.

But there will come a day when the Spaniard calls it quits at City, a decision which will leave players, staff and supporters without the services of a man who will go down as one of the greatest managers in history.

No-one knows when Guardiola will step down and whether he will see out the 18 months left on his contract, but it is understood City have started the process of identifying candidates to replace him.

At least two candidates have already been identified, though there has been no confirmation of any names as things stand.

BBC Sport takes a stab at some names that might be in contention to take up the City hotseat once Guardiola departs.

Premier League contenders

City’s sporting director Hugo Viana is likely to lead the search for the next man in, who will have the toughest of tasks in following in the footsteps of the all-conquering Guardiola.

Club chiefs can start by looking in the Premier League where there are standout candidates capable of stepping up to one of the biggest jobs in world football.

Let’s start with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who said last week a report linking him with City was “100% speculation”.

The Italian has had a successful time at Stamford Bridge in winning the Club World Cup, but has been outspoken in recent weeks about not feeling supported by those upstairs and the need to bring in more experience in the playing staff.

Maresca will be familiar with decision-makers at Etihad Stadium having worked as assistant to Guardiola during the 2022-23 campaign.

City may also look elsewhere.

Unai Emery has done a sterling job in leading Aston Villa from the edge of the relegation spots back into Europe and title contention this season, three points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Andoni Iraola will also have suitors after leading unfancied Bournemouth to a ninth-placed finish last season.

Austrian Oliver Glasner is out of contract at Crystal Palace in the summer and his side stunned City in the FA Cup final last season, while Englishman Eddie Howe also ended Newcastle’s long wait for a major trophy by winning the EFL Cup last season.

From the continent

There are plenty of big names in Europe that City could target and more Spaniards pop up.

Guardiola’s former Barcelona team-mate Luis Enrique delivered the holy grail for Paris St-Germain last season, leading the club to Champions League glory to complete a Treble of trophies.

Enrique’s appointment, though, would mean an awkward reunion with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was deemed surplus to requirements and sold to City on deadline day.

Xabi Alonso wrestled the Bundesliga title away from perennial winners Bayern Munich during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, but is now seemingly hanging on to his job at Real Madrid which could affect the standing of his stock.

The former midfielder played under Guardiola at Bayern and the City boss spoke recently about how much he “loves” Alonso and the time they spent together.

Current Bayern boss Vincent Kompany would be a popular choice with supporters, having captained the club and won four Premier League titles during his 11 years in Manchester.

The ex-City defender has rebuilt his reputation magnificently after enduring relegation with Burnley, winning the German title last season and running away with it again this year with a nine-point lead at the top.

The great Zinedine Zidane continues to be out of work four years after leaving Real, but is he still holding out on the France job?

Italian Roberto de Zerbi knows about working in England after his time at Brighton and is doing an impressive job at Marseille, but would he be too volatile a figure for City chiefs?

Julian Nagelsmann is still only 38, but could his position come into question if Germany fail to perform well at the World Cup? Former City and Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann has said, external the ex-Bayern boss “will definitely be an option” because he believes Guardiola “has a high opinion of Nagelsmann”.

Inside connections

Would City look from within?

Former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders is now Guardiola’s right-hand man but has had two unsuccessful spells going it alone at NEC in 2018 and Red Bull Salzburg last year.

The Dutchman lasted only a total of 51 games at those two clubs with a win ratio of 47%. The step up to City’s main job could be too big a risk to take for those upstairs.

The same could be said for Under-18s lead coach Oliver Reiss. The German took over in 2024 and led the side to an impressive 21 successive wins to help City lift the Premier League North title in that age category.

Let’s throw in some curveballs

Can anyone see these happening…?

Mikel Arteta took on his first managerial role at Arsenal after leaving as Guardiola’s assistant and won the FA Cup in his first season.

Another Spaniard who City bosses will be familiar with, Arteta has transformed the Gunners into title contenders by finishing second in each of the past three seasons.

This season, City are breathing down their necks, so can he finally get Arsenal over the line to end their long wait to claim the top-flight title, or will City and Guardiola reign supreme again?

What about a call to Jurgen Klopp?

The former Liverpool boss had many memorable tussles with Guardiola and the City boss has said the German is the one who has pushed him the most in this job.

Klopp is now head of the Red Bull group, but would he be tempted if the phone ever rang from City?