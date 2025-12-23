AFCON 2025: South Africa Off To A Brighter Start With Win Over Angola

MARRAKESH, Morocco, Dec 2 – Lyle Foster was the hero as South Africa narrowly edged out Angola 2-1 in an absorbing encounter in Marrakesh as both sides opened their Group B campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Burnley striker Foster, who missed the previous Afcon after taking time out for his mental health, curled home in fine style from the edge of the box in the 79th minute to settle a hard-fought game.

Seeking to build on their third-place finish at the 2023 finals in Ivory Coast, South Africa took the lead midway through the first half when Oswin Appollis showed good composure to pounce on a loose ball before finding the bottom left-hand corner.

Having also impressed when reaching the quarter-finals at the previous tournament, Angola levelled 10 minutes before the break as Show stylishly flicked home Fredy’s free-kick, rewarding their spirited response to going behind.

But moments after blazing over, Foster settled the encounter to ensure South Africa maintained their record of having never lost to their fellow southern Africans at Afcon.

The 25-year-old’s winner atoned for his role in Tshepang Moreri’s fine strike early in the second half being ruled out, with Foster caught offside in the build-up.

South Africa travel to Agadir for their next game against Egypt on Friday, with Angola taking on Zimbabwe in Marrakesh.

Broos continues to drive standards

Group B is the only pool at the finals in Morocco to feature two teams heading to next year’s Fifa World Cup, where South Africa will be joined by record seven-time African champions Egypt, who play Zimbabwe later on Monday (20:00 GMT).

Coach Hugo Broos, who lifted the Afcon trophy with Cameroon in 2017, has revitalised Bafana Bafana since taking charge in 2021 and has openly said he is seeking to go at least one better and make the final at this edition.

In contrast, Angola coach Patrice Beaumelle – heavily critical of world governing body Fifa’s decision to order clubs to release players only one week before this tournament – has barely been in his role for three months, but watched his side take the game to their opponents in impressive style.

The Palancas Negras started well, with Gelson Dala going close with two headers and midfielder Fredy’s fine volley well blocked by the South Africa defence.

Yet Angola also rode their luck at times, not only with the disallowed goal but also when Bafana centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi cannoned a strike against the crossbar from distance shortly after.

In the end it was Foster, who has been a key player for Scott Parker’s Burnley over the past two seasons without being prolific, who settled the game with his fine curling effort from distance.