What To Know About Mali Vs Zambia 2025 AFCON Clash

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Dec 22 – Mali and Zambia will collide on Monday, December 22, at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, kicking off their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 campaigns.

With both sides boasting rich continental pedigrees, the match promises high intensity, tactical battles, and a crucial first three points that could set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Mali, backed by a star-studded squad, are aiming to break the jinx in a competition where they finished runners-up in 1972 and have made several semi-final runs.

With an ambitious approach to this year’s tournament, they will be looking to secure a positive result and claim their opening three points.

Meanwhile, Zambia will also be a strong contender, seeking to make their mark with a win that could shape the remainder of their campaign.

The clash between Mali and Zambia promises to be one of the most exciting group-stage matches, given its footballing significance and the technical quality of both teams. It is a game that is sure to draw the attention of fans and pundits alike.

Mali will enter the contest as a tactically disciplined team, relying on a strong midfield and collective organization, complemented by a squad that blends experience and ambition.

Coach Tom Saintfiet’s side has the ability to control the tempo, dictate play, and create diverse attacking opportunities, giving them good chances to navigate the match successfully.

Zambia, on the other hand, will rely on speed, physical intensity, and direct play, quickly transitioning from defense to attack.

Coach Musa Sichone’s team has a respected history in continental competitions and knows how to handle high-stakes matches. With less pressure on their shoulders, Zambia could gain a mental edge to exploit spaces and create surprises.

Fine details, focus, and finishing efficiency will likely prove decisive in determining which team comes out on top, as both sides seek the perfect start to the tournament.

What was said before the match?

Mali coach Tom Saintfiet spoke at the pre-match press conference:”Our first task will be against Zambia, which is considered one of the best teams in Africa. What matters to us are the three points. We must respect all our opponents and stay focused throughout the match.” He added, “We have a good team, and I have no problem with the pressure. Since my arrival, we have achieved our best statistical performance with Mali.”

Mali midfielder Aliou Dieng added: “God willing, we will have a good start. The match against Zambia will not be easy. We won’t talk much during this tournament; we will show it on the pitch.”

Zambia coach Musa Sichone expressed optimism: “We are aiming for a good start in the tournament. All players are well-prepared, fit, and ready to play. We will take it step by step. I have the honor of participating in the Africa Cup of Nations as both a player and a coach, and for me, participating in this tournament is about achieving results, not just playing.”

Zambia captain Fashion Sakala added: “We have prepared well for the competition. Our goal is to give everything tactically and mentally. I am very excited about this tournament, and an advantage for me is that I have more experience. We are well-prepared and aim to go far.”

Pre-match statistics

Mali and Zambia will meet for the second time in Africa Cup of Nations history. Their only previous encounter in the tournament came in the 1994 semifinals, where Zambia defeated Mali 4-0.