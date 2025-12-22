NOC-K Boss Maluki Impressed With Team Kenya's Outing At Africa Youth Games - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Team Kenya arriving at the JKIA Airport from Angola, where they competed at the Africa Youth Games. Photo/NOC-K

Sports

NOC-K Boss Maluki Impressed With Team Kenya’s Outing At Africa Youth Games

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Team Kenya at the 2025 Africa Youth Games recorded an exemplary outing after managing to win a total of 35 medals in Angola.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kenya bagged 7 gold, 11 silver, and 17 bronze to emerge second behind South Africa, an achievement that the National Olympic Committee of Kenya boss Shadrack Maluki lauded, noting that it shows that the future of Kenyan sport is heading in the right direction.

“On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, I extend my warmest congratulations to all Team Kenya athletes, coaches, team officials, and support staff who represented our country at the 2025 African Youth Games in Angola. Your performances on the continental stage were nothing short of inspiring. With courage, discipline, and true Kenyan grit, you competed with heart and excellence, bringing immense pride to our nation,” Maluki underscored.

NOC-K president Shadrack Maluki at the JKIA receiving the triumphant Team Kenya arriving from Angola where they competed at the Africa Youth Games. Photo/NOC-K

Maluki added, “These achievements are a clear reflection of the hard work, sacrifice, and commitment invested by our young champions and their technical teams. At the same time, I commend every athlete who participated, whether or not you reached the podium. You are all winners for wearing the national colors with pride and flying the Kenyan flag high.”

Team Kenya basketball player in action at the Africa Youth Games in Angola. Photo/NOC-K

Maluki was at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport welcoming the youngsters in heroic style.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020