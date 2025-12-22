NOC-K Boss Maluki Impressed With Team Kenya’s Outing At Africa Youth Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Team Kenya at the 2025 Africa Youth Games recorded an exemplary outing after managing to win a total of 35 medals in Angola.

Kenya bagged 7 gold, 11 silver, and 17 bronze to emerge second behind South Africa, an achievement that the National Olympic Committee of Kenya boss Shadrack Maluki lauded, noting that it shows that the future of Kenyan sport is heading in the right direction.

“On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, I extend my warmest congratulations to all Team Kenya athletes, coaches, team officials, and support staff who represented our country at the 2025 African Youth Games in Angola. Your performances on the continental stage were nothing short of inspiring. With courage, discipline, and true Kenyan grit, you competed with heart and excellence, bringing immense pride to our nation,” Maluki underscored.

NOC-K president Shadrack Maluki at the JKIA receiving the triumphant Team Kenya arriving from Angola where they competed at the Africa Youth Games. Photo/NOC-K

Maluki added, “These achievements are a clear reflection of the hard work, sacrifice, and commitment invested by our young champions and their technical teams. At the same time, I commend every athlete who participated, whether or not you reached the podium. You are all winners for wearing the national colors with pride and flying the Kenyan flag high.”

Team Kenya basketball player in action at the Africa Youth Games in Angola. Photo/NOC-K

Maluki was at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport welcoming the youngsters in heroic style.