Murang’a Navigates Through Mara To Bag Crucial Win Away In Awendo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Visitors Murang’a Seal bagged crucial maximum points to climb ninth on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table after registering a 3-1 victory over hosts Mara Sugar at the Awendo Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Murang’a struck two quick goals in a span of 10 minutes, finding the back of the net in the 31st minute and 41st from the spot after Joe Waithera was hacked down in the box, to take a comfortable first-half lead, before Mara pulled one back on the stroke of half time.

Murang’a sealed the win 23 minutes into the second half to condemn Mara to their first loss after three consecutive matches.

Following the result, both sides share 18 points, but the Murang’a-based side has an advantage of superior goal difference.