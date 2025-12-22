Kenyan Darts History Maker Munyua Out To Claim More Glory In World Championship - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

David Munyua celebrates after his win at the PDC World Championships. PHOTO/PDC DARTS

Darts

Kenyan Darts History Maker Munyua Out To Claim More Glory In World Championship

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Kenyan history maker David Munyua will be in action today afternoon (15:30 EAT), tackling Dutch professional Kevin Doets at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Munyua will be banking on his current super form to once again cause an upset on his debut after coming from two sets down to beat world number 18 Mike de Decker in an enthralling end to Thursday’s afternoon session.

In Sunday’s results, Luke Littler progressed to the third round but former champion Gerwyn Price suffered a shock exit at the PDC World Championship.

The 2021 victor Price had boldly predicted he would win a second title but was beaten 3-0 by Dutchman Wesley Plaisier.

Defending champion Littler, who was seeded to face Price in the quarter-finals, made the last 32 with a straight-set victory over David Davies.

Price’s fellow Welshman Davies missed six darts at double to take the opening set.

Davies had taken time off from his full-time job as an NHS area manager to appear at Alexandra Palace and went to walk off stage at 2-2, mistakenly believing the first set was over.

Littler, 18, pushed on from there and will next meet Mensur Suljovic, who earlier denied claims from his beaten opponent Joe Cullen of cheating by deliberately playing slowly.

Price, ranked ninth, is the 12th of the 32 seeds to be knocked out.

He had the better average of 95.83 but world number 92 Plaisier hit 56% of his doubles.

Monday’s schedule

Afternoon session (12:30 GMT)

Darren Beveridge v Madars Razma

Wessel Nijman v Gabriel Clemens

David Munyua v Kevin Doets

James Wade v Ricky Evans

Evening session (19:00)

Gian van Veen v Alan Soutar

Nathan Aspinall v Leonard Gates

Luke Humphries v Paul Lim

Charlie Manby v Adam Sevada

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020