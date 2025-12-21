Kylian Mbappe Equals Ronaldo Record As Real Madrid Beat Sevilla

MADRID, Spain, Dec 21 – Kylian Mbappe equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 59 goals in a calendar year for Real Madrid in a hard-fought win over Sevilla which kept up the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Real took the lead seven minutes before the break when Jude Bellingham leaped above Lucien Agoume and glanced a header from a Rodrygo free-kick into the top corner.

Sevilla had opportunities to equalise, although Real’s task was made easier after the break when Marcao was shown a second yellow card for a rash foul on Bellingham.

Mbappe, celebrating his 27th birthday, then converted from the penalty spot in the 86th minute, after Rodrygo was clumsily fouled by Juanlu Sanchez, to equal Ronaldo’s record from 2013.

“It’s a special day because it’s my birthday. I always said it would be a dream to play in a game on my birthday and at Real Madrid, the club of my dreams,” Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

“It was the objective to finish the year with a positive result and the record is incredible.

“To do like Cristiano did, my idol, the best player in Real Madrid’s history and a world great, it’s an honour for me.”

Until late in the game France forward Mbappe had endured something of a frustrating evening.

He had failed to register a shot on target in the first half before shooting straight at Odysseas Vlachodimos in the Sevilla goal shortly after half-time.

Isaac Romero then had two good opportunities to equalise as Sevilla picked off Real on the counter-attack, only for Thibaut Courtois to deny him on both occasions.

Mbappe had another chance when he dribbled inside from the left flank but curled a shot from a tight angle beyond the far post, then headed against the crossbar.

However, the moment to match the milestone of Bernabeu legend Ronaldo arrived late in the contest and he duly sent Vlachodimos the wrong way with his spot-kick.

Real were awarded a second penalty when Bellingham was felled – potentially giving Mbappe a chance to break Ronaldo’s record – only for the Video Assistant Referee to overturn it on review.

How does Mbappe compare to Ronaldo?

Mbappe marked his goal to equal the record with Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration – but how do the two players’ statistics compare?

Portugal legend Ronaldo scored his 59 goals in a calendar year in 2013 in 50 games for Real, with seven hat-tricks, and chipped in with 14 assists as well.

France superstar Mbappe needed nine more games to achieve the feat. He has scored two fewer hat-tricks and weighed in with five assists.

However, Mbappe’s statistics on the day he turned 27 measure up well against Ronaldo at the same age.

Ronaldo had scored 272 goals and provided 106 assists – 378 total goal contributions – in 531 games when he reached 27.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has 410 goals and 176 assists – 586 goal contributions – in 544 matches.

“It’s an honour for me, I wanted to give [Ronaldo] a wink because he’s always been kind to me, he always spoke to me well about Madrid, how to adapt to Madrid and everything,” added Mbappe.

“Now I am happy to be scoring goals for Real Madrid and to win the games… [the celebration] was for him.

“Normally I have my own but I wanted to share that with him today. He was my idol as a kid, I have a very good relationship with him – he’s a friend now.”