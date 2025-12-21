Gor Drop Points To Allow Tusker Catch Up At The Top In FKF PL

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Gor Mahia dropped points after Nairobi United held them to 1-1 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday.

Gor took an early lead thanks to goal scored by Ghanian foward Adukwaw at the quater mark.

Nairobi United levelled the scores in the 58th minute, a goal that they held on to deny K’Ogalo victory that could have seen them open a two-point lead.

Gor are now sharing 24 points at the summit with Tusker FC, who have an inferior goal difference.

For Naibois, they are 11th with 17 points but have four games in hand.