Gor Drop Points To Allow Tusker Catch Up At The Top In FKF PL - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia players line up before their match against Posta Rangers

Football

Gor Drop Points To Allow Tusker Catch Up At The Top In FKF PL

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Gor Mahia dropped points after Nairobi United held them to 1-1 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gor took an early lead thanks to goal scored by Ghanian foward Adukwaw at the quater mark.

Nairobi United levelled the scores in the 58th minute, a goal that they held on to deny K’Ogalo victory that could have seen them open a two-point lead.

Gor are now sharing 24 points at the summit with Tusker FC, who have an inferior goal difference.

For Naibois, they are 11th with 17 points but have four games in hand.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020