FKF Disciplinary Body Vows To Take Action In Aborted Gor Vs Naibois Tie As Hooliganism Finds It Way Back In Kenyan Football

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – The ugly face of hooliganism has found its way back into the beautiful game of football after fans clashed in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match pitting record 21-time champions Gor Mahia and first-timers Nairobi United on Sunday evening at the Dandora Stadium.

The violence erupted after home team Nairobi United equalized in the 59th minute courtesy of Ovella Ochieng’s strike that cancelled out Ghanaian forward Adukwaw Ebenezer, who netted for Gor in the 15th minute.

The centre referee was forced to halt the game at 1-1 after smoke bombs were pelted into the field while both fans of K’Ogalo and Naibois clashed, vandalizing the AzamTV broadcast van.

Nairobi United Fans. Photo/COURTESY

FKF president Hussein Mohammed condemned the violence, vowing to take action after the disciplinary committee completes its investigations.

“I strongly condemn the acts of hooliganism that forced the abandonment of today’s Nairobi United vs Gor Mahia match. This behaviour will not be tolerated in Kenyan football,” Hussein underscored.

He added, “FKF has formally initiated disciplinary processes, and the matter is being referred to our judicial bodies for determination. Club and match officials are required to record statements while criminal investigations are being pursued with the relevant authorities.”

“I also stand with @AzamTVKenya following the vandalism of their broadcast van. Our partners must be protected, and those responsible will be held accountable,” Hussein concluded.

Nairobi United fans. Photo/NAIROBI UNITED FB

On the other hand, Nairobi United also condemned the violence and regrated the injuries caused to fans and the properties that were damaged.

“Nairobi United Football Club strongly condemns the acts of hooliganism witnessed today at Dandora stadium during our match against Gor Mahia FC. Football is meant to unite communities, inspire passion, and provide a safe environment for players, fans, and all stakeholders,” the statement read.

“Hooliganism has no place in football, and the scenes witnessed today go against the values we stand for as a club and as a sporting community. We are deeply concerned by reports of fans who were injured during the incident, as well as those whose properties were damaged.”

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected. The safety and well-being of players, football fans, and all other football stakeholders must always come first.”

Nairobi United vowed to work closely with the relevant authorities and football stakeholders to ensure that such incidents are prevented.