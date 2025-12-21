Final Fixtures, Final Shock: FKFWPL Ends 2025 with a Bang

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – The final 2025 round of Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League fixtures delivered shock results, emphatic victories, and a dramatic shake-up at the top of the table as teams signed off the year in unforgettable fashion.

Defending champions Police Bullets produced the result of the weekend by demolishing league leaders Trinity Starlets 8-0, ending the year exactly the way they started it, with authority after a hat trick from Puren Alukwe.

The resounding victory sent a powerful warning to title rivals, proving that despite failing to secure wins in three consecutive matches earlier, the Bullets remain one of the most dangerous sides in the league.

The heavy defeat saw Trinity Starlets surrender top spot, dropping to second place after what had been an impressive run at the summit. Their stumble opened the door for Ulinzi Starlets, who capitalised fully with a composed 2-0 victory over Kisumu All Starlets to climb to first place heading into the New Year break.

Elsewhere, Vihiga Queens maintained pressure on the leading pack with a solid 2-0 win away to Gideon Starlets, while Soccer Assassins edged Kayole Starlets 2-1 in a tightly contested encounter. Bungoma Queens also continued their strong run with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over KISPED Queens.

The dramatic end to the first leg sets the stage for an intense title race when the league resumes after the New Year. With Ulinzi Starlets now leading the standings, Trinity Starlets eager to respond, and Police Bullets rediscovering their ruthless edge, the second leg promises fierce competition as the contenders battle for supremacy.

As the league pauses, one thing is clear: the FKF Women’s Premier League has laid the groundwork for an explosive title run in 2026, with no margin for error and everything still to play for.