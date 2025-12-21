Chaos At Dandora Stadium Forces Match Abandoned Pitting Gor Mahia Vs Nairobi United

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – The match pitting Gor Mahia and Nairobi United was abandoned after chaotic scenes were witnessed in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday.

Gor took an early lead thanks to a goal scored by Ghanaian forward Adukwaw at the quarter mark.

Nairobi United levelled the scores in the 58th minute, a goal that sparked chaos that saw the face of ugly hooliganism claw back, as fans from both sides clashed, forcing the centre referee to halt the match at 1-1.

Victory for K’Ogalo could have seen them open a two-point lead ahead of Tusker.

The result meant Gor are now sharing 24 points at the summit with Tusker FC, who have an inferior goal difference.

For Naibois, they are 11th with 17 points but have four games in hand.

In the early kick-off, host Bandari edged out visitors Mathare United 1-0 at their Mbaraki Sports Club backyard in Mombasa to pick up their first win after going five matches without a win.