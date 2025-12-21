Aston Villa Beats Manchester United As Rogers Nets Twice

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 21 – Morgan Rogers struck twice as Aston Villa extended their winning run to 10 matches in all competitions, their best run as a top-flight club since 1914, by beating Manchester United at Villa Park.

On a day when Unai Emery’s side were not at their best, in-form Rogers put them ahead with a curling shot into the corner a minute before the break.

After Matheus Cunha had capitalised on a Matty Cash error to level, Rogers stepped inside United defender Leny Yoro a second time before curling a replica effort over Senne Lammens for his sixth goal in as many league games.

Emery reacted by ripping his coat off and throwing it into the air as his side recorded only their second win in 27 home Premier League games against United and moved to within three points of leaders Arsenal.

It was a bad day for United head coach Ruben Amorim, who lost talisman Bruno Fernandes to injury at half-time, and was already without six senior players through a combination of injury, suspension and Africa Cup of Nations duty before Kobbie Mainoo pulled out pre-game with a calf problem.

That misery was only magnified when Fernandes pulled up towards the end of the first half and suggested he had hurt his hamstring.

Although the United skipper continued to the break, he did not reappear for the second period and was walking very gingerly as he made his way slowly to the dug-out, suggesting he is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

It has come at the worst possible time, just as their squad is being stretched, with youngsters Jack Fletcher and Shea Lacey both making their debuts as substitutes in the second half and Cunha heading United’s best chance to equalise wide from six yards.

Man Utd analysis: Fernandes injury a body blow for Man Utd

Fernandes has been at the centre of such huge debate in United circles recently.

Whether it be Amorim’s decision to play him in a deeper role and pitching him in direct competition with Mainoo – leading to the popular local boy’s lack of minutes – or the recent comments about being “hurt” at feeling senior people at Old Trafford would have been happy for him to accept the massive offer to join the Saudi Pro League, the debate around the Portuguese is fierce.

What is never questioned is his ability and influence on this United team.

Up to today, there had only been four matches this season in which Amorim’s side had scored that Fernandes had failed to either find the net himself or get an assist.

No-one really knows how United would do without him because he hardly ever misses a game.

In his entire time at the club he has missed two games through injury, because of a knee problem in 2023-24 that was managed to ensure he could play in the FA Cup final, and one other occasion because he was ill.

Even with a three-week absence, he would miss five games at precisely the same time as Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

On Friday, Amorim insisted United would not try to buy players in January just to cover players who are out. After this, he might need to revise that view.

Aston Villa analysis: Rogers driving Villa’s unexpected title push

By

Rogers is spearheading Aston Villa’s title challenge.

Another spectacular double saw Emery lose his usual cool to celebrate on the sidelines but he will not be the only one ready to realise Villa’s potential this season.

Emery has nurtured Rogers and taken him to another level and he is one who continues to prove his value.

Emery was the driving force to sign the 23-year-old and, having turned him into a key England player under Thomas Tuchel, he is also one of the stars of the Premier League season.

The forward has seven goals this season – scoring in victories against Tottenham, Leeds and West Ham prior to United – and is Villa’s top scorer and talisman.

The problem Villa will have, and have admitted to, is they will still need to sell at least one talent next summer.

Rogers is first on that list, ahead of Boubacar Kamara, and a good World Cup will only increase the bids and bidders.

Villa’s £16m outlay – having signed Rogers from Middlesbrough in 2024 – looks like one of the bargains of the recent Premier League era.

His growing influence at Villa has spearheaded their challenge for a return to the Champions League and, regardless of Emery’s denials, a title challenge.

What comes next?

Aston Villa are next in action on Saturday, 27 December in the Premier League at Chelsea (17:30 GMT). Manchester United are involved in the only top-flight game on Boxing Day and entertain Newcastle at Old Trafford (20:00 GMT).