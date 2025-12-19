What Munyua’s World Championships win means for Kenyan darts

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 19, 2025 – Kenya’s darts superstar David Munyua hopes that his victory at the PDC Darts Championships will inspire many more people to take up the sport in the country – and in Africa.

Munyua says his success at the global championships has shown that darts is not merely a pastime sport reserved for the bars.

“I did not expect it…but I’m so excited about it and I think not only for me, my guys back there in my country are going crazy. They are very happy about it. Becoming the first Kenyan to win on the Alexander Palace stage, that must be a really special feeling,” Munyua said.

He added: “Yeah, it is for me as well and for the other darts players back in my country. Also in East Africa, we have great players and they are happy with the fact that they can say, ‘oh, there’s something out of darts.'”

Munyua, who took up the sport three years ago, hopes that millions more will not embrace darts at an old age but in their childhood.

“We’re not just doing it for fun. We can introduce our kids, our brothers to it and maybe they can be great,” he said.

A vet by profession, Munyua made history on his debut at the world championships, coming from two sets down to beat Mike de Decker in a thrilling first round tie on Thursday evening at the Alexandra Palace in London.

It is the second time writing his name in history books, having become the first Kenya to secure his ticket to the prestigious competition via the African qualifiers in Nairobi in September, this year.

He beat the seasoned Cameron Carolissen of South Africa 8-6 in a pulsating final.

A comeback of the ages

Looking set to pack his bags and bid bye to the competition, Munyua exhibited a never-say-die spirit, winning the third and fourth sets before fighting hard to eventually triumph in the fifth one.

Reflecting on the nerve wrecking tie, the 30-year-old revealed that his past challenges while playing darts in Kenya came in handy on the night.

“I think there’s more pressure in Africa than it is here. Qualifying for PDC was crazy but I’ve been a Darts player in Africa and I know how crazy it is there. We have so many good players back there. We’ve been playing tournaments, participating in local, we call them Kamohe and that means it’s either you do or die moment,” he recounted.

As he prepares for the next round, Munyua believes the worst is over.

However, he will not be resting on his laurels rather will be more focused than ever as he comes up against more elite competitions.

“I think now I have a time to relax, get back to my nerves and concentrate to my level of playing. The first game in darts is always the toughest. I think it will be easier for me for the second round than it is for the first one,” Munyua concluded.