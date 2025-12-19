Man City links ‘100% speculation’, says Maresca

LONDON, England, December 19, 2025 – Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says reports describing him as a potential successor to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola are “100% speculation”.

The 45-year-old is the former assistant to Guardiola at City and there have been multiple reports that his mentor could step down at the end of this season.

The Italian was appointed Chelsea manager in June 2024 and has a contract running until 2029, with an option to extend by a further season.

When asked whether there was any truth to the City reports, Maresca said: “It doesn’t affect me at all because I know that is 100% speculation. And at this moment, there is no time for these kind of things.

“First of all, because I have a contract here until 2029 probably. And my focus, I said many times, is just about this club and I’m very proud to be here. But again, it’s speculation. One week ago I was in Italy, the same with Juventus. So I don’t pay attention because I know that is not true.

“It’s important to understand why this news was there but it is just speculation.”

Fourth-placed Chelsea play Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 GMT.

Maresca’s comments come after he said “many people” caused his “worst 48 hours” since joining Chelsea following a 2-0 win at home to Everton last weekend.

Those remarks sparked talk of a rift between the manager and controlling owner Behdad Eghbali, along with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

When asked if he had spoken to those key figures, Maresca said: “We are in the same building, so we speak about different things. But about the Everton press conference, no.”

Maresca then replied “absolutely, yes” when asked if he would remain at the club next season, and he also urged fans to “continue to support the team”.

There was some positive news for Chelsea when Maresca revealed forwards Liam Delap (shoulder) and Estevao Willian (muscle) could return earlier than expected to face Aston Villa on 27 December.

‘Open wound remains’ – analysis

The rift between Maresca and his superiors is an open wound and continues to cause pain.

There has been no escalation of the Italian’s original comments, but there are also no apologies and no resolution.

The mood at these news conferences has become awkward and jarring, and there is a fear it could undermine what has been a reasonable start to the season.

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League, into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and could avoid the play-off round of the Champions League by winning their last two league-phase matches.

But could this uncertainty begin to affect a squad that was just starting to look settled?

For now, it is only Maresca who is obliged to speak as a Premier League manager. There is no requirement for the ownership or senior figures at Stamford Bridge to comment. That leaves much unsaid publicly and space for speculation to grow.