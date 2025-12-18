What next for KCB forward Etemesi after hattrick against APS Bomet? - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KCB striker Kevin Etemesi in action against APS Bomet.

Kenyan Premier League

What next for KCB forward Etemesi after hattrick against APS Bomet?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 18, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) forward Kevin Etemesi has set his sights on the golden boot after scoring a treble against APS Bomet at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Etemesi says his five-star showing has whetted his appetite for more goal in the Kenya Premier League.

“I won’t say how much more goals I want to score this season but these goals won’t be the end of it. I want to score more in the coming games…the target is to become the top scorer,” the former Nairobi City Stars player said.

Etemesi was in blazing form on Tuesday, his treble enabling the bankers to come from a goal down to eventually win 4-2.

His first was in response to Philip Wasai’s opener for the law enforcers.

Cutting in from the right flank, the forward fired a sizzling shot which cannoned off the goalkeeper into the net.

The second was an acrobatic kick in the danger area, following a loose ball from a long throw.

KCB’s Kevin Etemesi scores his team’s fourth goal against APS Bomet.

He then completed his fairytale evening with a delightful long range on the turn, which veered past the keeper onto the right side of the net.

So delighted was the striker that he ran outside of the stadium to celebrate — an incident he says was purely on instinct and not planned.

“I don’t know…I was simply excited and before I knew it, I found myself running out of the stadium. It was a spur of the moment, I guess,” Etemesi said.

He attributed the hattrick to hard work in training.

“I am so grateful to God for the hattrick today…I have been working hard in training and I am so happy that everything has finally paid off,” the forward said.

The bankers have now won five straight matches, hauling them to the top of the log with 21 points.

Etemesi says the secret in the upturn of their fortunes is a retreat in Kericho where they strategised on how to plug their leaking form in the league.

“We went for camp in Kericho where the coach and the technical bench urged us to keep pushing. We talked among ourselves and indeed we vowed to work hard to change our fortunes,” he revealed.

They will be hoping to maintain their winning run when they face Shabana on Monday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020