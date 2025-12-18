Otieno strikes at the death as Leopards claw past Ulinzi Stars - Capital Sports
Otieno strikes at the death as Leopards claw past Ulinzi Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 18, 2025 – Victor ‘Aguero’ Otieno scored a last gasp goal as AFC Leopards beat Ulinzi Stars 2-1 in a Kenya Premier League duel at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Thursday evening.

Ingwe took the lead in the added time of first half via Tyson Otieno’s strike before the league’s top scorer Paul Okoth equalised with a header in the 50th minute.

The match seemed poised for a deadlock before Otieno stepped up with a delightful strike at the end of normal time.

The win hoists Leopards to third place on the log with 21 points, two behind leaders Gor Mahia.

