Murang’a Seal humble league giants Kenya Police

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 18, 2025 – Murang’a Seal beat Kenya Police 1-0 to dent the Premier League champions’ title defence at the Sportpesa Arena, Murang’a on Thursday afternoon.

Joe Waithira scored the all-important goal after 15 minutes to give the home team three crucial points.

It is Seal’s first win in the league since a 2-1 win over Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on November 2.

It takes them to 12th on the log with 15 points.