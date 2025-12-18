Kenyan David Munyua shocks De Decker at Worlds Darts Championships

LONDON, England, December 18, 2025 – Kenyan debutant David Munyua caused a huge shock at the PDC World Championship, coming from two sets down to beat world number 18 Mike de Decker in an enthralling end to Thursday’s afternoon session.

Although Munyua had acquitted himself well on his first appearance at Alexandra Palace, an upset had looked extremely unlikely when the Belgian moved within one set of victory.

Munyua, who works as a vet, missed darts to win the second set, did the same in the third but eventually won it, edged the fourth and fought back to win the match in the fifth.

The 30-year-old, who qualified via the African Darts Group Qualifier, was broken in the first leg of the decider but produced an astounding outer bull-treble 20-bullseye 135 finish to level it, before holding his nerve to complete victory.

In his on-stage interview after the match, Munyua described his win as “amazing” and said it was a “very big moment for the sport, for Africa and for Kenya”.

Former BDO world champion Mark Webster said on Sky Sports: “This is what the World Championship is all about. Forget about the stats in terms of big averages – it had drama all the way through.

“David put in a big performance. It just backs up that we’re going global with this sport.”

The defeat continued De Decker’s disappointing record at the World Championship, with the 2024 World Grand Prix winner yet to make it past the last 64 at six appearances at Alexandra Palace.

Another debutant, Japan’s Motomu Sakai, looked to have stolen the show earlier in the afternoon session as he beat Thibault Tricole of France in straight sets.

Sakai gained the support of the Alexandra Palace crowd with a long, exuberant walk-on and was a showman who played up to the fans throughout his match.

Elsewhere, world number 24 Ryan Joyce produced a composed display to see off fellow Englishman Owen Bates, averaging 95.27 and hitting nine of his 14 attempts at double.

Thursday’s other winner was world number 42 Callan Rydz, who only dropped three legs as he comfortably won 3-0 against Hungary’s Patrik Kovacs.

In the evening session, Fallon Sherrock – who in December 2019 became the first woman to win a match at a PDC World Championship – takes on 2021 semi-finalist Dave Chisnall, while three-time champion Michael van Gerwen begins his tournament against Mitsuhiko Tatsunami.

Thursday’s results and schedule

Afternoon results

Callan Rydz 3-0 Patrik Kovacs

Thibault Tricole 0-3 Motomu Sakai

Ryan Joyce 3-0 Owen Bates

Mike de Decker 2-3 David Munyua

Evening session (from 19:00 GMT)