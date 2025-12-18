Kenya to Host Junior Golfers from eight Countries for NCBA Junior Invitational

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 18, 2025 – The Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) is set to host the NCBA Kenya Junior Invitational 2025, the largest and most prestigious event on the U.S. Kids Golf calendar in Kenya.

The tournament, which is the final event on the Junior Golf calendar will take place from December 20th to 22nd, 2025, at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, and is expected to attract approximately 120 elite junior golfers from across the globe.

Now a cornerstone event on the regional junior golf calendar, the NCBA Junior Invitational has grown steadily over the years, earning a reputation for world class organization, strong competition, and international participation.

The 2025 edition will feature juniors from eight countries: Kenya, Uganda, Lithuania, India, Thailand, Norway, Nigeria, and China, reinforcing the tournament’s growing global profile.

The Invitational carries additional significance, with the Boys 13 to 14, Boys 15 to 18, and Girls 15 to 18 categories eligible for World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

This provides young golfers with a rare opportunity to earn international ranking points on home soil, further strengthening Kenya’s position as a hub for competitive junior golf in Africa.

Previous editions of the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Invitational have produced standout performances from juniors who have gone on to compete and win in regional and international amateur events.

The tournament has become a critical stepping stone for juniors transitioning from national competition to global stages, aligning with the Junior Golf Foundation’s long term player development pathway.

In 2025, NCBA Bank has served as the title sponsor of all Junior Golf Foundation events across the region, supporting a total of 67 junior tournaments.

In Kenya alone, 33 junior tournaments were held, attracting 3,218 junior golfers over the course of the year.

Kenyan junior golfer Malaika Kasio tees-off at Windsor during the NCBA Kenya Invitational Junior tournament earlier this year

Uganda continues to show strong growth, hosting 32 junior tournaments with a total participation of 1,920 juniors.

Tanzania hosted one junior tournament with 150 participants, while Rwanda staged its first ever junior golf tournament this year, attracting 80 junior golfers and marking an important milestone for the sport in the market.

Across the region, NCBA supported a total of 5,448 junior golfers in 2025, underscoring the scale and reach of its investment in junior golf development.

U.S. Kids Golf events recorded an average field of about 130 juniors per tournament, while WAGR sanctioned junior events attracted an average of 90 highly competitive young players.

As part of its commitment to inclusivity and access, NCBA also donated 50 junior golf kits to Lugalo Golf Club to support children who do not have access to golf clubs, helping to remove barriers to entry and expand participation at grassroots level.

NCBA has partnered with the Junior Golf Foundation for the past five years, supporting structured junior golf development and competitive opportunities.

The NCBA Kenya Junior Invitational marks the culmination of the year’s junior golf calendar and serves as the final junior tournament under NCBA’s 2025 golf sponsorship portfolio.

Beyond junior golf, NCBA’s support for the sport has extended across multiple levels. In 2025, the bank supported the annual NCBA Golf Series, whose Grand Finale was held at Muthaiga Golf Club last month.

NCBA has also been the title sponsor of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship events throughout the year, in addition to supporting professional golf through the PGK Equator Tour.

Speaking ahead of the event, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“The NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Kenya Invitational reflects our long term commitment to developing junior golf in Kenya and across the region. Through our partnership with the Junior Golf Foundation and U.S. Kids Golf, we are creating structured pathways that give young players exposure, competitive experience, and opportunities to grow both locally and internationally. We are proud to see this tournament continue to raise standards and position Kenya as a destination for world class junior golf. We are delighted to welcome all the junior golfers to this tournament as we close the year.”

James Odingo, Tournament Director and Vice President of the Junior Golf Foundation, said:

“The NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Invitational is the pinnacle of our junior golf calendar. It brings together the best junior golfers from different parts of the world, creating a competitive environment that challenges our players and prepares them for international golf. With WAGR points on offer and participation from eight countries, this event continues to raise the standard of junior golf in Kenya.”

He added: “Over the years, we have seen juniors who competed in this Invitational go on to excel in elite amateur tournaments and earn global recognition. This event is a clear demonstration of what is possible when strong partnerships, quality competition, and structured development come together.”