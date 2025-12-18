Ecuador defender Pineida killed in shooting - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ecuador defender Mario Pineida. PHOTO/FLUMINENSE S.C.

Football

Ecuador defender Pineida killed in shooting

Published

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, December 18, 2025 – Ecuador defender Mario Pineida has died at the age of 33 after being shot in Guayaquil.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Local media reported that Pineida was shot on Wednesday by two people on motorbikes who opened fire on him, his mother and another woman outside a shop in the north of the city.

Ecuador’s interior ministry said it has sent a special police unit to investigate.

Guayaquil has become a hotspot for gang violence and drug trafficking, with 1,900 murders recorded between January and September – the highest in Ecuador.

Three second-tier footballers were killed in September and a local player was wounded in a shooting in October.

Pineida won nine caps for Ecuador between 2014 and 2021.

He began his club career at Independiente DV before moving to Barcelona SC in Guayaquil in 2016.

He also spent time on loan at Fluminese and El Nacional.

Independiente and Fluminese paid tribute to Pineida on social media, while Barcelona SC said “this unfortunate news makes all of us who are part of this institution deeply dismayed”.

In a statement, the Ecuadorian Football Federation condemned the violence and passed on condolences to Pineida’s family.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020