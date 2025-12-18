Aroko strikes as Sharks leave Bidco with painful 'bite mark' at Kasarani Annex - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Humphrey Aroko celebrates a goal for Kariobangi SHarks. PHOTO/Telecomasia

Kenyan Premier League

Aroko strikes as Sharks leave Bidco with painful ‘bite mark’ at Kasarani Annex

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 18, 2025 – Humphrey Aroko’s second half strike earned Kariobangi Sharks a priceless 1-0 win over Bidco United in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Kasarani Annex on Thursday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The national under 20 striker scored in the 79th minute to earn Sharks their first win of the league since their 2-1 win over Mathare United in October.

Despite the win, the slumboys remained slumped at the bottom of the log with 11 points from 13 games.

The win, nonetheless, gives a much-needed respite to coach William ‘Kanu’ Muluya and his charges.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020