Aroko strikes as Sharks leave Bidco with painful ‘bite mark’ at Kasarani Annex

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 18, 2025 – Humphrey Aroko’s second half strike earned Kariobangi Sharks a priceless 1-0 win over Bidco United in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Kasarani Annex on Thursday afternoon.

The national under 20 striker scored in the 79th minute to earn Sharks their first win of the league since their 2-1 win over Mathare United in October.

Despite the win, the slumboys remained slumped at the bottom of the log with 11 points from 13 games.

The win, nonetheless, gives a much-needed respite to coach William ‘Kanu’ Muluya and his charges.