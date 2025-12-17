Tusker coach Okere defends goalkeeper after howler against Nairobi United

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 17, 2025 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere has backed goalkeeper Brandon Obiero after his mistake led to the brewers’ defeat by Nairobi United on Wednesday evening.

While praising the custodian as a top quality keeper, Okere said Obiero’s mistake was a normal error that occurs occasionally to every player in the game.

“If you look at the goal, he simply misjudged the shot and it got into the net. It’s a normal occurrence in the game, a mistake that has already happened and as a team we take it in our stride. Brandon has been of huge help to us in many matches. We will work on the mistakes that have cost us victory today,” the former Harambee Starlets head coach said.

Obiero failed to properly handle Kevin Otiende’s long range shot in the 10th minute, palming into the net.

Naibois, seeking their first win in three matches, then held on determinately even as the brewers sought a way back into the game at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.

Okere believes today was not to be another profitable outing for the 13-time Kenya Premier League champions, who came into the tie off the back of a three-match winning run.

“We created a lot of chances in the opponents’ half but we were not clinical with them. The league is very competitive and you must convert your chances when you get them. Regardless, we will work on improving our conversion rate in time for the next game,” the gaffer said.

Sunday’s encounter against APS Bomet in Awendo offers Okere’s charges an opportunity to atone for Wednesday’s defeat and to regain their momentum for a 14th league title.