Tusker coach Okere defends goalkeeper after howler against Nairobi United - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere celebrates with his players after their victory over Murang'a Seal. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Kenyan Premier League

Tusker coach Okere defends goalkeeper after howler against Nairobi United

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 17, 2025 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere has backed goalkeeper Brandon Obiero after his mistake led to the brewers’ defeat by Nairobi United on Wednesday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While praising the custodian as a top quality keeper, Okere said Obiero’s mistake was a normal error that occurs occasionally to every player in the game.

“If you look at the goal, he simply misjudged the shot and it got into the net. It’s a normal occurrence in the game, a mistake that has already happened and as a team we take it in our stride. Brandon has been of huge help to us in many matches. We will work on the mistakes that have cost us victory today,” the former Harambee Starlets head coach said.

Obiero failed to properly handle Kevin Otiende’s long range shot in the 10th minute, palming into the net.

Naibois, seeking their first win in three matches, then held on determinately even as the brewers sought a way back into the game at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.

Okere believes today was not to be another profitable outing for the 13-time Kenya Premier League champions, who came into the tie off the back of a three-match winning run.

“We created a lot of chances in the opponents’ half but we were not clinical with them. The league is very competitive and you must convert your chances when you get them. Regardless, we will work on improving our conversion rate in time for the next game,” the gaffer said.

Sunday’s encounter against APS Bomet in Awendo offers Okere’s charges an opportunity to atone for Wednesday’s defeat and to regain their momentum for a 14th league title.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020