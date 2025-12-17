Suarez signs one-year deal to stay at Inter Miami - Capital Sports
Luis Suarez has won 138 caps for Uruguay

Football

Suarez signs one-year deal to stay at Inter Miami

Published

MIAMI, United States, December 17, 2025 – Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez has signed a one-year contract that will keep him at the Major League Soccer club for the 2026 season.

Suarez scored 17 goals and provided 17 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions in 2025 as Miami won the MLS Cup for the first time by defeating Vancouver Whitecaps earlier this month.

The former Uruguay international, who will turn 39 next month, first joined the MLS side before the 2024 season, reuniting with former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Although former Spain internationals Busquets and Alba retired after the MLS Cup triumph, Suarez has committed his future to Miami after briefly lapsing out of contract, joining Messi who signed a deal until 2028 in October.

Former Liverpool forward Suarez, who also helped Miami win the Supporters’ Shield title in his debut season, has continued to court controversy during his stay in the United States.

Suarez was handed a nine-game ban for spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member following Miami’s League Cup final defeat in August.

He was given an eight-match ban by the English Football Association in 2011 after being found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, while he also served three bans – with Ajax, Uruguay and Liverpool – for biting an opponent.

Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, also signed former Tottenham and Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon on a free transfer this week.

